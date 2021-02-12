WENATCHEE — History isn’t always just for museums and books. Sometimes it comes with a cherry on it.
Kelsey Alvarado began preserving a sweet bit of Wenatchee Valley history when she took over operation of The Owl Soda Fountain & Gifts in January 2020.
It began with a date with her husband in 2018. "He and I were sitting on the end of the counter here and I said 'I would love to own a place like this someday.' I didn't know the owner was standing right in front of me,'" Alvarado said Jan. 2, the day after she took over as owner of the shop that has offered sweet treats in downtown Wenatchee since 1926.
It all stemmed from that conversation Alvarado had in 2018 with the shop's previous owner, Pam Higgins, who operated it with her husband Frank since 2002.
The pair took Alvarado out to dinner to discuss what it takes to run the shop, which is on the corner of Wenatchee Avenue and First Street.
"She was like 'Let's get you in here to work so you can decide if you still love it,'" Alvarado said.
Alvarado was working full-time at Cafe Columbia in Pybus Public Market and had years of experience as a chef, but running an ice cream parlor requires a different skill set, she said.
She kept her job at Cafe Columbia and worked Wednesdays at the soda fountain for several months. Then in November she came to the shop full time, preparing to take it over.
Alvarado's mother, DeEtte Stofleth, retired from the U.S. Forest Service to help Alvarado run the shop.