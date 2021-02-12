Unexpected gifts | Little Free Library: littlefreelibrary.org/

Kaenen Deis, 5, right, jumps in excitement over finding a book about the Transformer cartoon character called BumbleBee at a neighborhood book-sharing spot through Little Free Library. At left, Kaenen's mother, Sarah, and brother Declan, 9, look at what's inside. The little library on the corner of Apollo Place and Lambert Street in Wenatchee was built by Peter Hill and is maintained by his wife, Joanne. Sarah Deis says their family stops by to see what's available whenever they walk through the neighborhood. "We use it a lot," she says. "We always stop and check it out." According to the Little Free Library website, there are 11 book depositories in the Wenatchee and East Wenatchee associated with the organization.