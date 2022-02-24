 Skip to main content
Wenatchee Valley cold-weather shelter opens — and fills up

WENATCHEE — Wenatchee’s only cold weather shelter opened Jan. 1, 2021, and word traveled fast. Space was nearly full by Jan. 13, with evening temperatures dropping just below freezing.

“I thought I was going to have to stay out in the cold last night, “ said Andrew Thomas, who was staying at the shelter. “It is a blessing to have this … I’m truly grateful.”

210116-newslocal-shelter 01.jpg
Noe Mendoza takes his coat off and settles into his tent Jan. 13, 2021, at the Wenatchee Valley cold-weather shelter, located this year inside Gospel House at 810 S. Wenatchee Ave. The shelter was delayed opening for about a month due to COVID-19 complications.

Thomas said he is not used to being homeless and that he “just had a bad situation happen today.”

Wenatchee’s cold weather shelter opened a month later than the first shelter to open last winter. The delay took place over finding a space that could safely accommodate people during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

This year, the cold-weather shelter is in the Gospel House, 810 S. Wenatchee Ave.

210116-newslocal-shelter 02.jpg
Looking for a place to store his extra bags of clothing, Noe Mendoza leaves the alley entrance of the Wenatchee Valley cold-weather shelter and heads for a relative's house nearby on Jan. 13, 2021. He was spending the night at the shelter but found out he needed to take everything with him the next morning so he decided to find a spot for his things that night.

Noe Mendoza, from Wenatchee, said this winter is the first time he has been homeless. “I got kicked out to the street,” he said.

This spot is great, with the exception that it is open for only 12 hours, he said.

The shelter can take 18 guests, as well room for two staffers and an extra space in case law enforcement finds someone in need.

“We’re probably going to be full for the night,” said Gary Steele, who was holding a clipboard with a list of expected arrivals Wednesday evening. Steele helps run the People’s Foundation which is located at the Gospel House in Wenatchee.

To safely house people for the night Steele uses 21 one-person tents, all equally spaced apart. Staffers check temperatures of guests before they arrive and masks are required for everyone inside until they zip up their tent.

210116-newslocal-shelter 03.jpg
Andrew Hickman settles into his six-foot-long tent provided by the Wenatchee Valley cold-weather shelter inside Gospel House, 810 S. Wenatchee Ave.

Steele said the operation has been going pretty well so far. “It’s not a perfect world but we just do the best we can,” he said.

By 8 p.m., most of the tents in the shelter were filled.

“We’re up to the point we’re we might need more tents, I don’t know if we could even fit more in here,” said Hugo Ciborian, a shelter worker.

There were only about five people the first night, he said. The numbers quickly grew.

Tuesday night, about 14 people slept in the shelter, he said. “Just to see people staying in a warm place instead of outside in the cold, that makes me feel good.”

210116-newslocal-shelter 04.jpg
Gary Steele hands out food to a homeless person spending the night at the Wenatchee Valley cold-weather shelter, this year at Gospel House, 810 S. Wenatchee Ave. Steele and his wife Susan run the shelter.

Devin Steele, a shelter worker, said he has seen a lot of new faces coming into the shelter this winter. The word got out faster than it did last year, he said.

Most of the people that stay at the shelter are from the Wenatchee area, he said.

“All you have to do is sign in, give us your name, make sure you’re not sick and we’ll give you a place to stay,” he said. Adding, “we’re just trying to help people out.”

Luke Hollister: 665-1172

Hollister@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @lukeholli

