The Community Foundation of NCW raised more than $560,000 through its Give NCW campaign during the holidays.

The Foundation is the most important local charitable fundraising organization in North Central Washington, channeling money from the community to where it is most needed. The foundation manages $112 million in assets through more than 500 individual funds.

The Give NCW campaign, which ran from Thanksgiving through Christmas, will benefit these 60 nonprofit organizations in Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan counties:

Give NCW results

Alatheia Riding Center: $9,774

CAFE: The Community for the Advancement of Family Education: $19,489

Camp Fire NCW: $9,965

Cancer Care of NCW: $9,864

Cascade Fisheries: $7,844

Cascade Medical Foundation: $3,179

Cashmere Museum and Pioneer Village: $6,554

Chelan Douglas CASA: $30,534

Chelan Douglas County Volunteer Attorney Services: $11,169

Chelan Valley Hope: $8,694

Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council: $6,634

Children’s Home Society of Washington: $22,364

Community Cultural Center of Tonasket: $2,859

Garden Terrace Senior Living: $3,709

Greater Leavenworth Museum: $3,584

Green Okanogan: $4,959

Habitat for Humanity — Greater Wenatchee: $5,094

Hand in Hand Immigration Services: $20,974

Heritage Heights: $4,284

Hope Care Clinic: $12,179

Icicle Creek Center for the Arts: $4,890

Ingalls Creek Enrichment Center: $10,105

IRIS: $2,854

Leavenworth Summer Theater: $4,254

Mobile Meals of Wenatchee: $12,654

Northwest Immigrant Rights Project: $28,189

Numerica Performing Arts Center: $8,694

Okanogan Behavioral HealthCare: $2,304

Okanogan County Child Development Association: $3,059

Okanogan County Long Term Recovery Group: $3,234

Okanogan County Search and Rescue Association: $2,234

Okanogan Land Trust: $2,599

Okanogan Regional Humane: $3,134

Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus: $2,754

Pateros Brewster Community Resource Center: $3,754

Plain Valley Ski Trails: $2,629

PowerHouse Ministries: $5,549

Pybus Market Charitable Foundation: $10,189

SAGE (Safety, Advocacy, Growth Empowerment): $22,304

Serve Wenatchee Valley: $26,159

Small Miracles: $11,159

Stage Kids WA: $7,214

Sustainable Wenatchee: $5,444

TEAMS Learning Center: $5,304

The Brave Warrior Project: $4,619

Thrive Chelan Valley: $2,659

TREAD (Trails Recreation Education Advocacy and Development): $6,139

Upper Valley Connection: $4,094

Upper Valley MEND: $32,534

Velocity Swimming: $2,144

Wellness Place: $11,594

Wenatchee Area Genealogical Society: $2,474

Wenatchee River Institute: $9,684

Wenatchee Valley Dispute Resolution Center: $4,864

Wenatchee Valley Humane Society: $19,352

Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center: $6,209

Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center: $6,484

Wenatchee Valley YMCA: $14,502

Wenatchee Youth Circus: $2,574

Women’s Resource Center of NCW: $36,904

 

