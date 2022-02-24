WVC instructor Marlin Peterson and students always on the lookout for another blank wall

WENATCHEE — A stroll around the Wenatchee Valley College campus will reveal a variety of colorful murals by students in Marlin Peterson’s mural painting class.
Peterson started the mural class in spring of 2018 when he received permission to do murals on the interior and exterior of the soon to be demolished Wells Hall.
“We were painting without boundaries on walls, bricks, windows, and drywall. In the class, we had many motivated students that had the drive and invested the time to paint large murals using scaffolding and the college's scissor lift,” Peterson said.
Peterson said the mural painting effort had an impact on the students and faculty because so many could appreciate the murals but feel frustrated they were being torn down. He felt like that first quarter's positive feedback from everyone on campus has led to the ongoing administrative support for the campus murals.
The WVC instructor got his start mural painting as part of a program with the city of Tacoma.
“We were given some guidance and ultimately some blank walls to paint on. It was an amazing program that allowed visual artists to get a chance to paint large on walls that had been prepped,” he said.
As the popularity of the mural class has grown, many people have become aware of the class. Peterson said he has been contacted by many in the Wenatchee community hoping to have a student paint on a special wall or site that could use some art.
Plus, he has done a lot of cold-calling to people who have great large walls, ideal for mural painting.
“Wenatchee has a ton of perfect, large walls that need artwork, so I hope to be able to find ways for artists to connect with those who have walls to cover walls in town,” he said. “I can't emphasize how positive the impact would be for there to be real funding for several large murals to be painted downtown.”
There have been some memorable murals. Just strolling through the WVC campus you’ll find some.
Over the summer, Peterson and two former students painted a mural featuring people fighting for social justice on the fabric panels in Van Tassell Hall. Last spring quarter, his class started practicing and painting in the so-called "Knight's Hall" area of white buildings beyond the baseball diamonds up Ninth Street. Of course, Peterson has his favorites.
“Cat Woodworth's purple and pink mural of a person reaching out to a jellyfish on Batjer Hall is an amazing work of art that rightfully dominates the main fountain plaza. Jack Burke's ‘zoo scene’ that was painted on Wells Hall that was demolished was an incredible work of mural craft,” Peterson said.