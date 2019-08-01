Aug. 01-- Aug. 1--GEORGE -- Dozens of residents of the rural community of George attended a town hall meeting Tuesday to discuss a recent spate of property crimes and express frustration at thieves they felt were escaping justice.
State Reps. Alex Ybarra, R-Quincy, and Tom Dent, R-Moses Lake, along with Quincy Police Chief Keith Seibert, Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones and Grant County Prosecutor Garth Dano responded to the concerns of community members and advised them to get involved in the decision making process.
Thefts in the area have run the gamut, according to community members, including stolen tractors and a number of businesses and residences that had been burglarized in recent months. Though several in attendance stated that law enforcement knew the identities of many of the chronic perpetrators, they said even when arrests occurred, thieves quickly ended up back on the streets.
Residents were so frustrated with the perceived rise in crime and ineffectiveness of the criminal justice system that local state representatives were asked whether Grant County was going to "become like Seattle, where laws aren't enforced."
"There's no way we'll be like Seattle, because all of you won't let that happen," Ybarra said to the crowd. "We never want to be like Seattle or think like Seattle when it comes to law enforcement."
While the audience generally agreed that property crimes are an unsolved problem, many had different views of who was at fault. Some questioned whether the sheriff's office even investigated property crimes, and while Jones insisted that his office investigates all reported crimes, he acknowledged that residents may not get that impression when his deputies are spread too thin to follow up with victims.
Not all investigations lead to an arrest, however. According to a report from the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, the Grant County Sheriff's Office clears around 13 percent of incidents. Officials with the sheriff's office have disputed the accuracy of that report, but its self-reported clearance rate still falls short of 20 percent.
Increased staffing would help to boost that clearance rate, improve response times and allow deputies to follow up consistently with residents, Jones said during the town hall. To that end, Jones pitched to community members the 0.3 percent law and justice tax on the November ballot, which would raise around $5.5 million per year.
Beyond paying for more patrol deputies on the road, the ballot measure could also help with one of the most repeated complaints of the evening: arrested thieves being quickly released, allowing them to continue victimizing their communities.
The lion's share of the tax hike would be used to pay off a new county jail, supplementing the current facility, which is often at capacity, restricting the ability of officers to book offenders who didn't commit a violent felony or domestic violence offense. The jail was on such restrictions for 133 of the last 204 days, Jones said at a meeting last Tuesday. A new jail, which would exist in addition to the current facility, could greatly relieve that pressure, Jones continued.
Increased jail capacity wouldn't be the only thing needed to address all of the concerns raised by community members, however.
Some residents expressed frustration that alleged thieves were being released from custody shortly after arrest, allowing them to reoffend while their case winds through the courts. Dano and Judges Knodell and Estudillo, who were in attendance, pointed to a mix of state laws and precedent that limited the ability of judges to exercise discretion regarding bail and sentencing.
Many raised concerns that prosecutors weren't pursuing maximal justice from criminals who are arrested and arraigned.
Dano acknowledged the concerns, but said that he was also constrained by resources. While the county court handles anywhere from 800-900 felony cases every year, the court's current facilities only has the capacity to bring around 40 to trial per year, Dano said. The hundreds of remaining cases a year need to be processed efficiently, and that often means pleading down initial charges, Dano added.
Beyond a need for expanded court facilities, Dano also pointed to state and federal guidelines that limit the ability of judges to set high sentences, and encouraged those in attendance to lobby the state legislature in Olympia for reform.
"I think we have a certain segment of society that looks at the things we're trying to do and want nice, cozy little sentences, and trying to take care of everybody, and everybody has rights, and we're not talking enough about consequences and responsibility," Dano said. "But our society is such that we're getting outvoted, so when you're commended to get out to Olympia and have your voices heard, I agree with that."
