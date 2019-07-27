Surely you remember Katina Powell, the woman behind the "Stripper Scandal" that led to the University of Louisville being stripped of it 2013 national championship.
Well, WDRB in Louisville, Ky., reported Friday that the Jefferson Commonwealth's Attorney office filed a motion that Powell should be sent to prison for violation of her probation in a theft and forgery case. According to WDRB, Powell tested positive for using crack cocaine and failed to report to her probation office.
If that's not interesting enough, there's this:
"On July 10, Powell failed to show up to meet her probation officer, but a friend of Powell's called and she had dropped Powell off in Lexington, Ky., 'after a man allegedly beat her and shot at her.' "
The probation officer reported that "to this day subject is concealing her whereabouts."
Powell was arrested on theft and forgery charges in May of last year while wearing a Louisville Cardinals football shirt.
