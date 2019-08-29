Aug. 29-- Aug. 29--A menagerie of masterfully manicured canines will soon strut their stuff at the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds.
The pooches will be on parade on Sep. 14 to 15 when the Annual AKC All Breed Dog Show marks its territory for the weekend. Judges will be on hand to determine who exactly is the best "good boy" and "good girl." All entrants are likely to deserve a biscuit and an encouraging pat on the head.
The show is being hosted and promoted by the Timberland Valley Dog Fanciers Association. Spectator admission is free and judging is slated to begin at 8 a.m