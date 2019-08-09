Aug. 09-- Aug. 9--Providence Health Care will contribute $1 million toward construction of a playground in Riverfront Park intended to be accessible to all children, including those with disabilities.
The grant to the Spokane Parks Foundation was announced Thursday. A name has yet to be determined for the 15,000-square-foot playground, which is being developed in conjunction with the nonprofit Shane's Inspiration that develops play spaces catering to children with accessibility issues.
In a statement, Providence's Chief Operating Officer Peg Currie said construction of the playground aligns with the health care provider's mission in the community.
"Providence is here for our community when they are sick and injured," Currie said. "This is our opportunity to support a space for health, wellness and connectedness for all community members."
The accessible playground's design will be developed with ideas gleaned from a public forum in June, where children were asked to submit their drawings of their favorite play spaces, according to a news release from the foundation, Providence and the Spokane Parks Department. Groundbreaking is scheduled for this fall, with completion in fall 2020.
The foundation-funded playground is intended to supplement a larger, ice age-themed playground on the north bank of the park. Construction of that playground, at an estimated cost of $8.2 million, is being funded with the proceeds of a voter-approved bond for the renovation of Riverfront Park totaling $64 million. The Parks Department is accepting bids for that work right now, with completion of the north bank playground scheduled for the end of next summer.