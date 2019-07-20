July 20-- Jul. 20--SEDRO-WOOLLEY -- The Port of Skagit is allowing limited public access to the Sedro-Woolley Innovation for Tomorrow (SWIFT) Center.
While the port is waiting for signs to be made that will direct visitors to which areas of the former Northern State Hospital campus are open and which remain off limits, bicycle tours are being offered.
Those on a Willowbrook Manor Tea and Tour are led along a designated route, and get to hear stories of those who worked, lived and sometimes died at the former mental hospital during its operation from 1912-73.