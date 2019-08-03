Aug. 03-- Aug. 3--Yakima's public works director has been appointed as the city's interim assistant city manager, the city announced Friday afternoon.
Scott Schafer, who has worked for the city since July 1996, will be assistant city manager on an interim basis until the city decides how to fill the position long-term.
Schafer started as a lab technician in the wastewater division. He was promoted to the position of environmental analyst in 2003 and then to the assistant division manager in 2005. He became the acting division manager in 2008 and the public works director in 2013.
Yakima City Manager Cliff Moore, who is departing Aug. 20 for a job as the Washington State University Extension director in Jefferson County, said he selected Schafer due to his 25 years of experience working with the city.
"Scott has served with distinction in every position he has held at the city," Moore said in a city news release. "I am confident he will bring that same level of commitment to his role as interim assistant city manager."
The assistant city manager position has been empty since January 2019, when Ana Cortez left for a city manager position in Helena, Mont. The city had fielded more than 40 applications for the position as of March 25, when the application window closed.
No additional information was available until a July 23 study session, when Moore announced that he had conducted preliminary Skype interviews and narrowed the pool to four finalists.
The City Council authorized Moore to continue the hiring process.
Moore said in a follow-up interview that one candidate had dropped out, leaving three finalists that he had invited for in-person interviews and a public meet-and-greet scheduled for Aug. 9. That meet-and-greet has since been canceled.
City spokesman Randy Beehler said city leaders face a significant amount of uncertainty, with as many as four new members joining the council in January and a vacancy for an interim city manager.
"Given the transition we're going through and the uncertainty, it's challenging to ask someone to step into that position, and he decided to suspend the search," Beehler said.
Moore has not responded to questions about the delay in hiring an assistant city manager since the application window closed at the end of March, and also did not respond Friday afternoon to a request for comment about Schafer's appointment.
