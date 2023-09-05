WENATCHEE — An Eastmont School District custodian was arrested Friday on suspicion of raping a 3-year-old relative.
The now-15-year-old girl told an investigator of one incident she recalled of Nicholas Joseph Turner raping her October 2011, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court Tuesday. The girl described one day to police but also said that the abuse happened "more times than the one in October 2011."
The girl told investigators that a recent incident at school triggered memories of the past abuse.
In 2013, a counselor reporting to Child Protective Services about a disclosure from the girl at the time about sexual abuse. The investigation was closed without an arrest, but police could not view the reports. The girl's mother said she remembers the interview but said the girl did not "disclose anything criminal," according to the affidavit.
Turner, 40, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree rape and two counts of incest and is being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center. He's expected to make a preliminary appearance Tuesday in Superior Court.
Turner is a custodian for the Eastmont School District and was placed on administrative leave on Friday, according to the district.
He's the second Eastmont custodian to be accused of child rape in the past month.
The first was a Sterling Junior High custodian arrested last month on suspicion of raping and molesting a 15-year-old student in 2022. The Douglas County Prosecutor's Office has not filed charges due "elements of this investigation that need to be completed."
On Thursday, a Wenatchee School District employee, David Vasquez, was arrested on suspicion of attempted third-degree rape.
