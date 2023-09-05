WENATCHEE — An Eastmont School District custodian was arrested Friday on suspicion of raping a 3-year-old relative. 

The now-15-year-old girl told an investigator of one incident she recalled of Nicholas Joseph Turner raping her October 2011, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court Tuesday. The girl described one day to police but also said that the abuse happened "more times than the one in October 2011."



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

