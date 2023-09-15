SPNW_5096795162_MurderSuspect_02.jpg
Police walk Andrew Francis Morrow, 25, to a Douglas County Sheriff's truck along the Apple Capital Loop Trail north of the 19th Street trailhead Monday, April 18, 2022. After a car pursuit through two cities, they chased him on foot, losing sight of him, then pursuing him into the Columbia River where he was captured. He was arrested then charged with the shooting death of David Lomeli-Vasquez in Wenatchee earlier in the day.

WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee man was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Wednesday for killing a 21-year-old man in a drive-by shooting last year.

Andrew Francis Morrow pleaded guilty last month in Chelan County Superior Court to vehicular homicide, drive-by shooting, and eluding a pursuing police vehicle.



