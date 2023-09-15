Police walk Andrew Francis Morrow, 25, to a Douglas County Sheriff's truck along the Apple Capital Loop Trail north of the 19th Street trailhead Monday, April 18, 2022. After a car pursuit through two cities, they chased him on foot, losing sight of him, then pursuing him into the Columbia River where he was captured. He was arrested then charged with the shooting death of David Lomeli-Vasquez in Wenatchee earlier in the day.
WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee man was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Wednesday for killing a 21-year-old man in a drive-by shooting last year.
Andrew Francis Morrow pleaded guilty last month in Chelan County Superior Court to vehicular homicide, drive-by shooting, and eluding a pursuing police vehicle.
Investigators say Morrow on April 18, 2022 drove a car alongside a vehicle occupied by David Lomeli Vasquez on Methow Street and then fired at him in retaliation for threats made against Morrow's girlfriend.
Prior to a plea agreement, Morrow was charged with second-degree murder, drive-by shooting, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Judge Travis Brandt sentenced Morrow to 40 years in prison and 18 months of community custody.
A plea bargain was structured by the Chelan County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and Morrow’s attorney to avoid a lifetime sentence.
Under state law, a conviction of second-degree murder would’ve been Morrow’s third strike and resulted in an automatic sentence of life without the possibility of parole.
