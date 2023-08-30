SPNW_5096795162_MurderSuspect_02.jpg
Police walk Andrew Francis Morrow, 25, to a Douglas County Sheriff's truck along the Apple Capital Loop Trail north of the 19th Street trailhead Monday, April 18, 2022. After a car pursuit through two cities, they chased him on foot, losing sight of him, then pursuing him into the Columbia River where he was captured. He was arrested then charged with the shooting death of David Lomeli-Vasquez in Wenatchee earlier in the day.

WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee man faces 40 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a drive-by shooting that killed a 21-year-old man last year on Methow Street.

Andrew Francis Morrow is accused of shooting David Lomeli Vasquez on April 18, 2022.

