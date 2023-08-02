EAST WENATCHEE — East Wenatchee police officer Ivy Jacobsen has gone viral on TikTok after having more than a dozen of the most important people in her life walk her down the aisle the day of her wedding, including the man who arrested her father.

The video posted by Jacobsen’s wedding planner Karrah Creative Events has reached 13.5 million views on TikTok, exceeding Jacobsen’s expectations.

@karrahcreativeevents Tristen + Ivy. 🤍 #weddingtiktok #bride #police #thinblueline ♬ original sound - Karrah Creative Events


Jenni Rodas: (509) 293-4232

