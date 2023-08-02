EAST WENATCHEE — East Wenatchee police officer Ivy Jacobsen has gone viral on TikTok after having more than a dozen of the most important people in her life walk her down the aisle the day of her wedding, including the man who arrested her father.
The video posted by Jacobsen’s wedding planner Karrah Creative Events has reached 13.5 million views on TikTok, exceeding Jacobsen’s expectations.
“I did not expect the publicity of the video to be shared, or in other words go viral on TikTok, but I know that sharing and being vulnerable in our social media outlets is a good way to reach silent victims,” Jacobsen said in an interview with The World.
Jacobsen was escorted down the aisle July 15 by 15 men who gave her away to her now husband, Tristen Jurgensen, a deputy with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
“I wanted to honor the men who protected me and were a huge impact in my life along the way and were actually fatherly figures. Having many dads is better than having one,” Jacobsen said. “The men were childhood coaches, middle school teachers, counselors, family members, and mentors in law enforcement.”
Among those men was retired police officer Dave White, who arrested Jacobsen’s sexually abusive father in 2012. Her father was released from prison earlier this year.
White is a mentor and inspiration for Jacobsen.
“Dave was my school’s resource officer when I was in middle school, he built a relationship with me and was patient with me,” Jacobsen said. “It was his soft-spoken demeanor that made me build that trust and see law enforcement in a different way.”
Now that she is a school resource officer for the Eastmont School District, she tries to build relationships with students like White did with her.
“I love working with our youth, and my experiences and interactions with the police as an adolescent help me know how to interact with the youth,” Jacobsen said. “Being patient, not forcing a relationship and letting them come to you.”
The amount of people that have been reached and have related to her story has inspired Jacobsen to write a book.
“I’m working on an autobiography about the trauma that I have endured and how it has inspired me in my career now,” Jacobsen said. “I believe sharing my story will help our silent victims and it’ll expose my offender completely.”
With an influx of attention from her wedding video, Jacobsen has leaned on her husband, who motivates her to reach her goals.
“The publicity has been a lot on us since it’s been our second week of marriage,” Jacobsen said. “But he reminds me that it’s my story and he supports me in my mission to help others.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone