WENATCHEE — Animal control officers with the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society recovered a bat that tested positive for rabies earlier this month.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District was informed of a “pet-only exposure” to the rabid bat on Aug. 8, according to a health district news release.
Animal control officers seized the bat from a home in Chelan County and then euthanized the animal. The bat was submitted to the Oregon Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory for testing, according to the news release.
No people are known to have been exposed as of Tuesday. It is unclear what happened to the pet, but according to state law, all pets are required to be vaccinated. People who believe their pet was in contact with a bat should contact their local veterinarian.
The last rabid bat was reported in July 2021. Less than 1% of bats in the wild are positive with rabies.
The health district said that anyone who is in contact with a rabid bat is at risk for getting rabies and should seek medical evaluation immediately. Untreated rabies is almost always fatal.
For residents of Chelan and Douglas counties, contact if you or your pets have direct contact with a bat. The Chelan-Douglas Health District can be reached at (509) 886-6400.
Find more information about rabies here. And for information about capturing a bat that has made its way into your home, for example, or has had direct contact with a person or pet, go here.
