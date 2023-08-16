Little_Brown_Myotis_(cropped).JPG

A little brown bat in Ohio.

 Provided photo/Wikimedia Commons

WENATCHEE — Animal control officers with the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society recovered a bat that tested positive for rabies earlier this month.

The Chelan-Douglas Health District was informed of a “pet-only exposure” to the rabid bat on Aug. 8, according to a health district news release.



