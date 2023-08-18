Little_Brown_Myotis_(cropped).JPG

A little brown bat in Ohio.

 Provided photo/Wikimedia Commons

EAST WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Health District was notified by a Douglas County resident of a pet-only exposure to a bat that tested positive for rabies.

Two dogs were exposed to the bat — confirmed positive by the state Department of Health on Aug. 16 — but were up-to-date with their rabies vaccinations, according to a health district news release. Even so, the dogs received revaccinations post exposure by their veterinarian.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

