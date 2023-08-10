PLAIN — A Chelan County corrections officer died this week following a motorcycle crash near Lake Wenatchee.
Jesus Olivera, a deputy with the Chelan County Regional Justice Center, was traveling on Chiwawa Loop Road about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday when the motorcycle left the roadway, the county said in a news release Thursday. He later died from his injuries.
“This is a tragic loss of such a young life,” said jail director Chris Sharp. “Deputy Olivera was a wonderful young man, who had a positive attitude for this work and his teammates. We’ve lost a member of our jail family.”
Olivera, 23, graduated from Eastmont High School and was a Marine reservist with P Battery, 5th Battalion, 14th Marine Regiment, according to Jill FitzSimmons, Chelan County spokesperson.
Olivera began working at the jail in July 2022.
In January, investigators say he was stabbed and beaten by two inmates in what Sharp described at the time as a “targeted attack.” Both are charged with attempted first-degree murder, among other charges.
In response to Olivera’s death, the jail has offered internal and external peer support programs and resources. Staff is also reaching out to the Olivera family to offer support services.
“At the jail, the close environment we work in creates a strong bond among our employees,” Sharp said. “We are focused now on supporting one another as well as Jesus’ family.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone