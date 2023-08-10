olivera2.jpg

Jesus Olivera is shown graduating in March from the Corrections Officers Academy in Burien. He is shaking the hand of Sgt. Arnold Silva of the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.

 Provided photo/Chelan County

PLAIN — A Chelan County corrections officer died this week following a motorcycle crash near Lake Wenatchee.

Jesus Olivera, a deputy with the Chelan County Regional Justice Center, was traveling on Chiwawa Loop Road about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday when the motorcycle left the roadway, the county said in a news release Thursday. He later died from his injuries.



