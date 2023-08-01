WATERVILLE — A Chelan woman accused of distributing nude photos of a minor at Eastmont Junior High School has pleaded guilty to a felony and two gross misdemeanors.
East Wenatchee detectives say Amanda Sue Austin, 48, illegally entered the junior high in March 2021 with a juvenile relative and distributed sexually explicit photographs of a former friend of the juvenile relative.
Austin pleaded guilty Monday in Superior Court to felony harassment, disclosing intimate images and first-degree criminal trespass as part of a plea agreement.
Douglas County prosecutors will recommend Austin serve a six-month sentence for all three counts which can be served as a work release.
Sentencing is on Aug. 14.
Austin was initially charged with with more serious crimes including second-degree dealing in depictions of minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, second-degree burglary and disclosing intimate images.
The juvenile relative pleaded guilty in November 2022 to disclosure of intimate images and was sentenced to five days in detention along with 96 hours of community service and entered into a yearlong no-contact order with the victim, according to court documents.
As part of the juvenile’s plea deal, prosecutors dismissed two other charges and agreed not to pursue a second-degree burglary charge.
