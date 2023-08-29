WWorldstock-EastmontJrHigh 01.JPG (copy)
Eastmont Junior High School, Aug. 31, 2022.

 World photo/Loren Benoit

WATERVILLE — The Chelan woman accused of distributing nude photos of a minor at Eastmont Junior High was sentenced to six months in jail which will mostly be served as a work release and a minimum 10 days served in jail.

East Wenatchee detectives say Amanda Sue Austin, 48, illegally entered the junior high in March 2021 with a juvenile relative and distributed sexually explicit photographs of a former friend of the juvenile relative.



