Wilkes verdict.jpg

Abel Wilkes, left, listens as Chelan County Superior Court jurors are polled after they delivered a guilty verdict on Thursday. Wilkes was charged with second-degree assault.

 World photo/Oscar Rodriguez

WENATCHEE — The suspect involved in the armed standoff with authorities on Chumstick Highway was found guilty at trial late Thursday afternoon.

Abel Wilkes, 48, was the center of an 18-hour standoff on March 28 with East Cascade SWAT team officers at his home after he reportedly pointed a gun at his neighbor. During the standoff, Wilkes was shot at by a SWAT team member.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?