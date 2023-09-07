WENATCHEE — The suspect involved in the armed standoff with authorities on Chumstick Highway was found guilty at trial late Thursday afternoon.
Abel Wilkes, 48, was the center of an 18-hour standoff on March 28 with East Cascade SWAT team officers at his home after he reportedly pointed a gun at his neighbor. During the standoff, Wilkes was shot at by a SWAT team member.
A Chelan County Superior Court jury around 5:20 p.m. found him guilty of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon.
The trial began Thursday morning. Wilkes did not testify.
The neighbor, John Loomis, testified that he went over to Wilkes' trailer to ask him to stop shooting weapons in the early morning and late at night. Loomis said in court that Wilkes yelled expletives at him and pointed a weapon at him at which point he went back home and called 911.
Wilkes has maintained his innocence throughout the trial and in interviews with The Wenatchee World.
Initially, Wilkes was charged with obstruction for "willfully hinder, delay, or obstruct Deputy (Ian) Sutton ... in the discharge of his official powers or duties" but that charge was dropped in June 2023.
He went to trial with only a charge of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon for having allegedly pointed a gun at Loomis.
Wilkes is scheduled to be sentenced 10 a.m. Friday.
