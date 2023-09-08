WENATCHEE — Abel Wilkes, the individual in the armed standoff with authorities on Chumstick Highway was sentenced to 45 months in prison Friday morning.
Abel Wilkes, 48, was the center of an 18-hour standoff on March 28 with East Cascade SWAT team officers at his home after he reportedly pointed a gun at his neighbor.
A Chelan County Superior Court jury Thursday evening found him guilty of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon.
Judge Robert Jourdan sentenced Wilkes to 45 months in prison — nine months for second-degree assault and 36 months for using a firearm in the assault. Jourdan also sentenced Wilkes to serve 18 months in community custody and imposed a 10-year no-contact order with his neighbor.
Elizabeth Halls, Wilkes' attorney, said at Friday's sentencing that the prosecution offered a plea deal of third-degree assault. The standard sentencing range for third-degree assault is one to three months in jail.
The trial began Thursday morning. Wilkes did not testify.
The neighbor, John Loomis, testified that he went over to Wilkes' trailer to ask him to stop shooting weapons in the early morning and late at night. Loomis said in court that Wilkes yelled expletives at him and pointed a weapon at him at which point he went back home and called 911.
Chelan County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Valaas presented the case against Wilkes. During his closing argument, he highlighted Wilkes' behavior during the standoff — barricading himself in the home and stashing his weapons beneath the residence.
"Is that the conduct of an innocent man?" Valaas asked the jury. "The defendant would do everything he could to avoid being arrested. Ask yourself, is that really the conduct ... of someone who's innocent?"
Wilkes has maintained his innocence throughout the trial and in interviews with The Wenatchee World.
Halls also pointed out to the jury during closing arguments that the prosecution needed to establish that Wilkes had pointed a weapon at Loomis "beyond a reasonable doubt." And that based on a lack of direct evidence during the incident — besides Loomis' testimony — the jury should find Wilkes innocent. Any other information about the standoff or reports about shots in the morning were irrelevant, Halls said.
The jury unanimously found Wilkes guilty.
Wilkes argued with Jourdan during his sentencing hearing about witness testimony and evidence and claimed he did not receive a fair trial and that his constitutional rights were violated. He read out loud from a small copy of the U.S. Constitution he kept with him throughout the trial.
Jourdan said that Wilkes had received a fair trial and was free to appeal his case. At one point, Valaas objected while Wilkes was speaking, but Jourdan allowed Wilkes to carry on.
"He can continue talking, but he's probably going to talk himself into a high-end sentence," Jourdan said.
During the standoff, Wilkes was shot at by an East Cascade SWAT team member, Sgt. Cory Bernaiche of the Wenatchee Police Department.
The investigation into the use of force utilized during the 18-hour standoff between Wilkes and SWAT officers is ongoing and is being conducted by the Columbia Basin Investigative Team.
Photos provided to The Wenatchee World back in early April show that the home Wilkes was living in was partially destroyed. Investigators said some of the damage was "incidental" as armored vehicles moved around the property and some of it was a deliberate tactic to get Wilkes to surrender.
The team is tasked with investigating Bernaiche’s use of potentially deadly force and is made up of law enforcement agencies from the Adams, Grant and Kittitas sheriff’s offices, and police departments from Moses Lake, Quincy, Ellensburg, Ephrata and Othello.
The use of force of investigation is coming to a close and the Columbia Basin team is scheduled to make a presentation to the prosecutor's office later this month, said Capt. Mike Williams, spokesperson for the investigative team.
Chelan County prosecutors also said in court documents filed in early August that Bernaiche fired his rifle at Wilkes "three times in response to a perceived threat (that Wilkes) was pointing a rifle at one of the SWAT members."
Valaas said at a hearing in August that Wilkes armed himself during the standoff and pointed it at one of the officers. Wilkes has not been charged with a crime for for aiming a weapon at a police officer. It was not clear following Thursday's conviction if he will be charged with a crime for allegedly aiming at officers.