gcc.png

Pictured is Grace City Church at 277 Melody Lane, Wenatchee in September 2022.

 Provided photo/Google Street View

WENATCHEE — The city of Wenatchee has settled a more than one-year-long dispute with Grace City Church over a $250 noise citation from March 2022.

The Wenatchee Police Department cited the church in Sunnyslope with a public disturbance noise infraction after multiple complaints from neighbors in the area dating from May 2021 to February 2022.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

