WENATCHEE — The city of Wenatchee has settled a more than one-year-long dispute with Grace City Church over a $250 noise citation from March 2022.
The Wenatchee Police Department cited the church in Sunnyslope with a public disturbance noise infraction after multiple complaints from neighbors in the area dating from May 2021 to February 2022.
The settlement, filed Thursday in Chelan County District Court, requires that Grace City Church not commit a noise infraction in the next six months, and then the city will dismiss the citation.
The church will need to pay $150 for court costs and fees, per the stipulated order of continuance — a timed agreement aimed toward dismissal.
The ticket was originally dismissed by District Court Judge Jon Volyn in April 2022, but the city appealed the decision to Superior Court about a month later.
Judge Kristin Ferrera reversed the District Court's decision on Feb. 28 and remanded the case back to the District Court. A hearing was scheduled on Aug. 31, but per the order, that will no longer take place.
As part of the agreement, the church does not admit any wrongdoing as alleged by the initial infraction.
This is the second agreement between the city and Grace City Church made in court. The first was a disagreement between the city's hearing examiner and the church over permit conditions on a new building. The city even requested that the hearing examiner reconsider his decision last year.
