CASHMERE — Cashmere residents are advised to be on the lookout for a cougar in the area.
The cougar was spotted Wednesday night in Cashmere, in the area of Riverside Park, Division and Pioneer streets, state Department of Fish and Wildlife Sgt. Dan Klump said. People are asked to call the agency’s WILDCOMM dispatch at 360-902-2200 if they see the cougar.
“We had an officer respond this morning and there was a deputy (there) as well,” Klump said. “The deputy did see the cougar run across the road in the Olive Street area and then officers lost sight of it and they haven’t seen it since.”
It appears to be a sub adult to an adult, so close to a full-grown cougar, he said. It is normal for this time of year for mother cougars to kick their young out and so it may be looking for new territory.
“And oftentimes these young ones will go along the river where there are a lot of raccoons and deer and that’s why we encourage people to not feed wildlife,” Klump said. “It just attracts other animals.”