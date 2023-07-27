WENATCHEE — Crime across the state is up, a source of concern for law enforcement officials, but the picture in Chelan and Douglas counties is not as clear-cut.
The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs released its annual Crime in Washington 2022 Annual Report on July 10. Its report shows that violent crimes, like murder, have increased along with crimes against property.
In the two-county area, the number of total criminal offenses is down slightly over a five-year period but some departments are seeing increases.
Criminal offenses in the city of Wenatchee — including, assault, burglary among others — have climbed on a yearly basis since 2019.
The association attributes the rise in criminal offenses to a low number of law enforcement officers across the state. Here in Chelan and Douglas counties, law enforcement officials want to practice more “proactive policing,” said Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison.
“We want to be proactive and make sure that we’re making every attempt to pursue those that want to commit crimes here in Chelan County and send a clear message that this is not a conducive environment to do so,” Morrison said.
Crimes on the rise in WenatcheeIn the Wenatchee Police Department, a majority of Group A offenses, which range from burglary, drug violations to assault and murder, have risen over the last five years.
The department recorded a total of 2,539 Group A offenses in 2022, up from about 12% the previous year, according to data collected by the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs.
The report also details in separate groups all major crimes against people, property and society. Numbers on offenses do not represent arrests — that is tracked separately.
Each year since 2018, the most common type of recorded offense in Wenatchee is larceny, or theft, and simple assault. These two offenses on average amount to around 40% of all reported offenses.
The department recorded 431 simple assault offenses in 2022, up from 2021 by about 33%, according to the report. Since 2018, the number of simple assaults has risen by 45% when the number of recorded offenses was 296.
Larceny is also slightly up from the previous year in 2022 with 744 offenses, or about 7% compared to 2021.
Other types of crimes against property, like motor vehicle theft and burglary, are also up in the city of Wenatchee. Destruction of property, in particular, nearly doubled from 2018 to 2022 from 217 to 430 recorded offenses.
Violent crimes like aggravated assault in 2022 are up from 2021 by about 75% but is down from a five-year high set in 2018, one of the couple crimes against people down over the same period.
Close to half of all aggravated and simple assault offenses were some type of domestic violence. These cases are not separate but are identified and noted based on the “nature of the relationship between victim(s) and offender(s) involved,” according to the 2022 crime report.
Chief Steve Crown associates some of Wenatchee’s numbers to the inherent nature of the city as as the Wenatchee Valley’s commercial hub.
The area’s public transit system is located in Wenatchee, a “tremendous amount of goods and services” are also located here, Crown said. So, the city with more “in terms of commerce” will likely have more “of the people that would come here to commit crimes.”
Crime in surrounding areasCrime trends in the rest of the two-county area has either dropped over the last five years or rubber-banded up and down over the last couple of years.
The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, for example, reported 675 offenses in 2022, a slight increase over the last year, about 0.6% more offenses, according to the data. But over the last five years the number of offenses have been declining since 2018, dropping off in 2021.
Certain offense types are, however, trending upward, including burglary with 154 reported offenses. Most offense types are down otherwise, a fact Morrison noted.
He said the true number of offenses in Chelan County is underrepresented due to changes in the last several years in the state legislature, like the new restrictions on motor vehicle pursuits, as well as the Blake decision.
The state Supreme Court ruled the felony drug possession law was unconstitutional in State v. Blake in 2021. The state legislature changed the possession law in a special session earlier this year to recriminalize drug possession as a gross misdemeanor.
After the Blake decision, drug-related offenses in the sheriff’s office sharply dropped in 2021 — the same happened at other law enforcement agencies.
Speaking about vehicle pursuits, Morrison clarified that incidents in which a suspect speeds off and police are unable to pursue are still being recorded as offenses. He believes these laws embolden criminals, a view shared by other top law enforcement officials.
“You have now sent a clear message saying you don’t have to stop for us,” Morrison said of the pursuit law.
Criminal offenses reported in the East Wenatchee Police Department have been increasing since 2019. In 2022, the department reported 733 offenses — an almost 17% increase from the previous year. The five-year high for offenses was hit in 2018 with 846 offenses.
Like other departments, burglary offenses were up with 48 offenses reported in 2022, a 41% increase since 2018 and more than double that of 2021 when 18 offenses were reported.
In Douglas County, the sheriff’s office reported a 12% increase in criminal offenses in 2022 with 671 offenses. But over the last five years, the number of total offenses has spiked one year and then declined the next, so a trend is difficult to identify.
Statewide crimeWhile not as large a problem as other areas, the issue of crime, according to Morrison, is the impact of crime elsewhere in the state spreading here.
Not only because agencies collaborate with each other and see the effects firsthand, but because it’s only a matter of time before those trends rear their head in Chelan County, he said.
“We’ve been pretty fortunate up to this point to be more isolated from the issues that have gone on around us,” Morrison said. “You’re seeing that here in Chelan county as well, not as much as you would see another counties, but clearly we’re dealing with it.”
Across the state, violent crimes showed an increase in recorded offenses, including murders, according to the sheriffs and chiefs association. A growing number of motor vehicle thefts and other crimes against property went up in 2022.
“We look at these stats … statewide because we partner with our neighboring agencies so their problems are our problems,” Morrison said.