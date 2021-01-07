LEAVENWORTH — State Department of Transportation crews will be cleaning up Monday’s rockslide east of Leavenworth on Thursday. That means delays will last for 20 minutes at a time from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. while crews clear out remaining debris, according to a Department of Transportation news release.
The slide, located by milepost 102, was a mix of mud and debris which spilled over a guard rail and the highway, according to the release. Travelers should expect longer than normal travel times due to the cleanup delays.