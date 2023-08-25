EasternStateHospitalWA.jpg

Eastern State Hospital in Medical Lake is operated by the state Department of Social and Health Services and provides treatment for mental illnesses.

 Provided photo/Wikimedia Commons

TACOMA — Douglas County and another 21 counties are suing the state Department of Social and Health Services for shirking their legal responsibilities toward patients deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial.

The lawsuit filed in Pierce County Superior Court claims the state Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) is violating state law by "refusing to provide mental health services to conversion patients."



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

