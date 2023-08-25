TACOMA — Douglas County and another 21 counties are suing the state Department of Social and Health Services for shirking their legal responsibilities toward patients deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial.
The lawsuit filed in Pierce County Superior Court claims the state Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) is violating state law by "refusing to provide mental health services to conversion patients."
If the defendant in a criminal case is found not mentally competent to stand trial, county superior courts are required to dismiss the charges and commit them to the custody of DSHS, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit calls them "civil conversion patients."
State law requires that DSHS admit them and conduct evaluations on conversion patients, per the request of county superior courts. The lawsuit also argues that DSHS is supposed to provide written notices to law enforcement, prosecutors and victims 30 days in advance of any release of civil conversion patients.
The 22 counties involved in the lawsuit say that DSHS is doing neither. They're asking that a Pierce County judge enter an injunction requiring DSHS to accept civil conversion patients for civil commitment evaluations and comply with noticing requirements.
The only North Central Washington counties in the lawsuit currently are Douglas and Okanogan counties. Chelan County Prosecuting Attorney Robert Sealby told NCWLife that Chelan County also intends to join the lawsuit.
A federal judge in the U.S. Western District Court fined DSHS $100 million in July in Trueblood v. DSHS lawsuit, according to a report from KOMO News.
The Trueblood case was originally filed in 2014 with a judge finding in 2015 that DSHS was "violating the constitutional rights of pretrial criminal detainees in city and county jails by failing to provide them timely court-ordered competency evaluations and restoration services."
And eight years later, DSHS continued violating the rights of the Trueblood detainees, according to the July order. DSHS violated a settlement agreement September 2022 through May 2023 due to their "lack of foresight, creativity, planning, and timely response to a crisis of its own making."
