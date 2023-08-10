Prosecutors had until Wednesday to file charges and decided against it, due to "elements of this investigation that need to be completed," said Ethan Morris, senior deputy officer with the Douglas County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.
Morris said they anticipate filing charges at a later date.
A 16-year-old boy in July told East Wenatchee Police detectives he was raped by Matthew Vanhousen on at least two occasions, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Douglas County Superior Court.
Vanhousen, 49, was arrested Aug. 4 on suspicion of two counts of third-degree rape of a child, third-degree attempted rape of a child, two counts of third-degree child molestation, possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.
Vanhousen appeared in Superior Court for his preliminary appearance on Monday where Judge Brian Huber set bail at $50,000. Because prosecutors did not file charges by Wednesday, Vanhousen was released from the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.
Morris said that one factor in their decision was that their concerns that Vanhousen might have contact with students or the minor who police say was raped since he no longer works at Sterling Junior High School.
The school district placed Vanhousen on leave May 11, the affidavit said. In an email Friday afternoon from the district, Superintendent Becky Berg said the district is “working closely with law enforcement as they continue their investigation into this matter.”
