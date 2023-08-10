Vanhousen preliminary appearance

Michael Vanhousen, left, appeared via Zoom in Douglas County Superior Court on Monday with Douglas County defense attorney Micah Murphy, right.

 Provided by Douglas County Superior Court

WATERVILLE — The Sterling Junior High School custodian accused by police of raping and molesting a student has been released from custody after prosecutors did not file charges by their deadline.

Prosecutors had until Wednesday to file charges and decided against it, due to "elements of this investigation that need to be completed," said Ethan Morris, senior deputy officer with the Douglas County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.



