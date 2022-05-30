EAST WENATCHEE — There will be a "significantly increased" police presence at all Eastmont School District schools through the end of the academic year, Police Chief Rick Johnson says.
Johnson cited "recent local and national events" for the increased police presence and said it would include East Wenatchee officers and Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies.
"The presence will include officers and deputies from the field allocating their time to campuses during the day, as well as arrival and release times," the chief said in a statement released Friday. "We plan to continue these increased patrols for the remainder of the school year," he said.
Johnson said the police agencies "are looking to partner with the school district in all areas" and "we will continue to adjust our strategies and provide input on school plans."
