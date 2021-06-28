Enduring, escaping and enjoying the burn of a historic heat wave

WENATCHEE — Meteorologists call it a heat dome — a persistent heat wave that sits over a region, baking everything below.
The heat dome currently hovering over the Pacific Northwest is bringing some of the hottest days ever seen in the valley. Monday was the first of a three-day run that has the potential to break the all-time high of 110 set on July 18, 1941.
Wenatchee World journalists spread out across the valley Monday to capture a snapshot of the ways people were experiencing the heat.
The temperatures below come from the National Weather Service’s station at Pangborn Memorial Airport. The day ended up hitting 108 degrees, but that’s likely just a warm up for the the 117 degrees expected Tuesday.
— Reilly Kneedler, digital audience editor
88 degrees at 9:55 a.m.
WENATCHEE — “It’s very hot, gettin’ hotter,” said Shawn Hammon, a foreman working at the dusty Tacoma Street Improvement Project construction site in Wenatchee.
Construction crews could be seen digging into the ground in order to make space for a stormwater system. Some morning workers got waist deep in the dirt.
Hammon said the construction crew members look out for each other and make sure everyone is getting enough water.
The heat, “it’s actually dangerous, we all know that,” he said.
If it gets too hot during work, the construction company will shut down and let workers off for the day. Hammon said he has been staying indoors after work until midnight, due to the high temperatures.
— Luke Hollister, World staff writer
93 degrees at 10:55 a.m.
WENATCHEE — From 10 to 10:30 a.m., a single car occupied the Saddle Rock Trailhead parking lot the morning of what was one of the hotter days in Wenatchee’s recorded history.
The white SUV belonged to Hilda and Arnulfo Arceo of East Wenatchee.
“We try to come every single day,” Hilda said.
Hilda and Arnuflo hiked up through the Saddle Rock trail and looped back to the trailhead through the Dry Gulch Preserve. Dry Gulch was closed later in the day due to extreme fire danger. Temperatures rose about 10 degrees during their 2.5-hour hike.
Hilda has been hiking consistently for about two months, Arnulfo about 10 years. He likes the heat.
“It’s good for us, you know?” Arnulfo said of the weather.
According to the National Weather Service, the temperature was 79 degrees when they began their hike through the foothills. It was 88 by 10 a.m. and 93 by 11 a.m., 20 minutes after they left.
Not one easily deterred by oven-like temperatures, Adulfo plans to hike the foothills again in the evening.
“Maybe one hour and a half,” Arnulfo said.
— Pete O'Cain, World staff writer
99 degrees at 11:45 a.m.
WENATCHEE — Ellen Ledbetter moved from Moses Lake to Wenatchee in April for a new start and a change of scenery. Instead, she found herself in the middle of an affordable housing crisis during a heat wave.
She’s had no luck finding a place to live with her two daughters and soon-to-be-husband-for-the-second-time. Every time she finds a lead and calls, she said she is told either she needs to be put on a waiting list or that the unit is no longer available.
“It’s kind of been a rollercoaster,” Ledbetter said.
She and her family caught a break last month when they found a place at the Gospel House, a shelter operated by Lighthouse Ministries. Before that, she said Veterans Affairs put the family up at a few motels.
“Trying to stay cool is a little difficult,” Ledbetter said. “It was nice that we were able to find an opening somewhere that’s out of the heat.”
Although she didn’t think the heat was too hot when she spoke with The Wenatchee World at 11:45 a.m. while eating lunch at Lighthouse Ministries' soup kitchen, she admitted it would be by this afternoon.
Her plans for the rest of the day? “Trying to stay in where it’s cool.”
— Sydnee Gonzalez, World staff writer
99 degrees at 12:45 p.m.
WENATCHEE — The heat wasn’t going to stop Elliot Sterkel and Payton Leveque from playing disc golf, even though it was 99 degrees outside.
“When you’re out in the open, you can kind of embrace the heat,” Leveque said. “It’s a lot different than if you’re stuck inside with no AC. At that point, you might as well just go outside and enjoy it.”
Sterkel said since they take precautions, the heat doesn’t bother them too much.
“As long as there’s shade, and you got enough water, you’ll pretty much be fine,” Sterkel said. “Just dress for the occasion.”
The pair visits the Rotary Park weekly to play disc golf. When they’re not there, Leveque said they can be found with a skateboard.
When the sun is out, there is a good chance that Leveque and Sterkel will be too.
“I’m not going to let the weather stop me from doing what I like to do, I’ll just prepare a little better,” Leveque. “Take a lot of breaks, drink a lot of water.”
— Mitchell Roland, World staff writer
106 degrees at 1:30 p.m.
WENATCHEE — “It’s one of the better shelters I’ve been in,” Andrew Whitman said. “I’ve stayed in shelters all across the United States.”
Before going to the cooling shelter the Red Cross opened at the Town Toyota Center, Whitman looked for shade wherever he could. That became increasingly more difficult, and Whitman asked his friend if they knew of a place he could go.
“I was sitting up at Methow Park, and I was texting him and I was like ‘dude, it’s hot, I’m hungry. Can you help?’” Whitman said.
According to organizers at the shelter, there is enough room for 140 people to spend the night. Currently, 20 people are registered to sleep there. Approximately 20 additional people have used the shelter since it opened Saturday at noon.
Disaster Program Manager Hannah Christen said the Red Cross came at the request of Chelan County. The red cross is operating similar shelters in Kittitas and just opened one in Spokane.
Rod Winters, a volunteer from Minnesota, arrived in Wenatchee on Saturday to help open the shelter. He said volunteers typically commit to working between two and three weeks at a shelter. If more help is needed, additional volunteers are brought in.
Whitman said he plans to stay as long as possible
“I’ve got a camp that’s set up on the north side,” Whitman said. “I go out there in the morning to check on it when it’s cool. But other than that, I’m staying here.”
— Mitchell Roland, World staff writer
106 degrees at 2 p.m.
WENATCHEE — His scanner sends out a few high-pitched tones before a dispatcher sends firefighters to the Red Lion hotel on Wenatchee Avenue where a fire alarm was activated.
Firefighters aren’t required to wear all of their heavy fire resistant gear for a fire alarm call, said Chief Brian Brett, Chelan County Fire District 1. No minor convenience in triple-degree heat.
Brett drove a reporter looking to see how the weather affected firefighters around the district for an hour and a half Monday.
From 2 to 3:30 p.m., there weren’t many calls for fire district help in the Wenatchee Valley, though a brush truck was sent to Lake Chelan to help with a small brush fire. The tripped alarm at the hotel was a false, well, alarm.
But high temperatures do prompt some changes.
Brett explained that in extreme heat, fire officials will sound a second-alarm for more firefighters when responding to a structure fire. This is simply to give crews a rest and hopefully prevent heat injuries.
Including neighboring Chelan County districts, there were three calls for heat exposure Saturday. Over the weekend, a woman was treated for second-degree burns to her feet caused by walking city sidewalks barefoot, Brett said.
— Pete O'Cain, World staff writer
106 degrees at 3:10 p.m.
MONITOR — Harvest workers staying at the Chelan County Farm Worker Housing Camp were greeted with some rain in early June. Guadalupe Naba, a 15-year harvest veteran from California, brought some sweaters as nights could get chilly at the camp.
In the middle of a record-breaking heat wave, it is not likely he will need those sweaters.
“The temperature just rose all of a sudden,” said David Pineda, another harvest worker from California, in Spanish. “I don’t remember it ever passing 100 (degrees).”
By late afternoon Monday, most of the workers living at the seasonal camp were either cooling off in the shade or in line for the communal showers with towel in hand.
Naba was cooking some eggs and carne asada, unwinding with Pineda after an early harvest on Monday.
Despite starting the day’s work at 4 a.m., the pair worked for six hours, two hours off a full day. The temperature reached 90 degrees by 10 a.m. making it too hot to harvest cherries, Pineda said.
Both Naba and Pineda have families back in California that rely on their salaries. So with the extreme heat cutting into their pay, their late-lunch will double as dinner, Naba said.
— Oscar Rodriguez, World staff writer
108 degrees at 3:35 p.m.
WENATCHEE— Maria Luna will have worked 12 straight hours inside a metal food truck by the end of the day.
“If it’s 115 degrees outside, inside (the truck) it’s 130 degrees,” Luna said in Spanish.
As the owner of Taqueria Luna, a taco truck located at 819 S. Wenatchee Ave., her day starts at 8 a.m. and doesn’t end until the truck closes at 8 p.m. Despite the long hours in the heat, Luna still had a smile on her face as she talked about her business.
“We don’t say it’s a heat we can’t bear because we’re still here, right?” Luna said. “It’s even stronger and more severe in the fields where there’s not even a little shade. Here you turn on the fans in the truck and it cools down.”
While Luna works inside the truck, her sister and nephew hang out at the shaded tables and benches next to the truck. The sister, who is visiting Luna from Colima, Mexico, said the heat is so strong, she will likely never visit at this time of year again.
— Sydnee Gonzalez, World staff writer
108 degree at 5:53 p.m.
EAST WENATCHEE — Most doors were shut and windows covered as Gary and Deanne Langston drove down residential streets above the Eastmont Community Park. Not even the ring of their ice cream truck could bring people outside, at least not near as many customers as the Langston’s are used to seeing.
The couple runs Twin T’s Ice Cream, an ice cream truck business in its fifth year serving the Wenatchee Valley.
“It is one of the hottest days we’ve had here for quite some time,” Gary said. “In fact, there’s not a whole lot of kids out here playing right now because it is so extremely hot.”
About a dozen children stopped by to grab an assortment of goodies while the Langstons made their rounds in small neighborhood streets by the community park.
These high temperatures are making the ice cream truck’s generator have a hard time keeping the freezer cool, he said.
There is no air conditioning in the truck, he said. Whatever the temperature is outside, it is about 15 degrees hotter inside the truck.
Gary said he enjoys his time working the ice cream truck and that he has not seen a frowning face yet.
— Luke Hollister, World staff writer