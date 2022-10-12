FORT WORTH, Texas — Former Angels communications director Eric Kay was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison Tuesday after being convicted of providing counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl that led to the overdose death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs.
The sentence imposed by U.S. District Judge Terry R. Means followed an investigation and trial that brought Major League Baseball face to face with the country's opioid epidemic. Kay, 48, faced a mandatory minimum of 20 years in federal prison and a maximum of life.
Prosecutors alleged Kay provided opioids to Skaggs and at least five other professional baseball players since 2017. Several players testified during the trial about obtaining and using illicit oxycodone pills, called "blues" or "blue boys" because of their color.
Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room in Southlake, Texas, on July 1, 2019, before the Angels were scheduled to start a series against the Texas Rangers. Kay told police he hadn't seen Skaggs since the team checked into the hotel the night before and didn't know if the 27-year-old used drugs other than marijuana.
But text messages between Skaggs and Kay hours before the pitcher died told a different story.
"Hoe [sic] many?" Kay texted Skaggs on June 30, 2019.
"Just a few like 5," Skaggs responded.
After the Angels arrived in Texas, Skaggs texted Kay his room number and "Come by."
"K," Kay responded.
Though Kay didn't take the stand during his trial in February, others discussed his years-long struggle with opioid use — including allegedly attempting to obtain the pills through an online auction site 10 days after Skaggs died — while Skaggs' mother, Debbie Hetman, testified that her son admitted to an "issue" with using the opioid Percocet in 2013.
The jury debated less than an hour and a half before finding Kay guilty of giving Skaggs the counterfeit oxycodone pills that resulted in his death and conspiring "to possess with the intent to distribute" oxycodone and fentanyl.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone