WENATCHEE — Slow-moving thunderstorms expected this afternoon across Chelan and Okanogan counties could lead to flash flooding in areas previously burned by wildfire.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch Monday morning that is expected to last through 9 p.m.
“Rain rates with thunderstorms will be sufficient for possible flash flooding or debris flows over burn scars,” according to the announcement.
Area rivers also are running high, due to rain and snow melt.
A “flood watch” warning also was issued Monday for the Okanogan River near Tonasket, which was at 14.3 feet as of 9:15 a.m. Flood stage is 15 feet.
“Flood stage may be reached by Tuesday morning based on the latest forecast information,” according to the report.
