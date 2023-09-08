WENATCHEE — Two people were hospitalized with burn injuries after an RV fire Thursday evening at Safe Park II in Wenatchee.
The fire began about 11:45 p.m. at the safe park on Ohme Garden Road when an occupant mistakenly poured gasoline into a cooking pan, said Chief Brian Brett with the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department.
A man and woman, along with a cat and dog, were inside when the trailer caught fire.
The occupants escaped the fire with serious burn injuries, Brett said. The man was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The woman was treated and released from Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, the department said in a news release.
The pets weren’t found during a search of the RV, which leads investigators to believe they evacuated with their owners, Brett said.
A total of three people were displaced by the fire, the news release said. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
The trailer sustained “significant damage,” Brett said. An adjacent trailer was also damaged.
Firefighters finished work at the scene about 2:30 a.m. Friday.
Brett described the cause of the fire as accidental.
The occupants stored gasoline in water bottles that were kept inside the trailer. While cooking, an occupant confused a gas bottle for a regular water bottle and poured gas into a hot pan, which ignited the fire.
Brett did not know why the occupants kept gas in water bottles.
The safe parks are designated spaces for unhoused people living in RVs. This is the second RV fire at Safe Park 2 since it opened last fall.
