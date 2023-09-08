WENATCHEE — Two people were hospitalized with burn injuries after an RV fire Thursday evening at Safe Park II in Wenatchee.

The fire began about 11:45 p.m. at the safe park on Ohme Garden Road when an occupant mistakenly poured gasoline into a cooking pan, said Chief Brian Brett with the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department.

BrettBrian.jpg

Brian Brett

Wenatchee Valley Fire Department


Pete O'Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com

