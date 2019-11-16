CHELAN — Firefighters burned down a house Saturday. On purpose.
Fire crews torched a single-story home in Chelan at the invitation of the Chelan Valley Housing Trust to make room for an affordable housing development.
For firefighters, it’s a rare chance to hone their skills on a live house fire.
“We don’t get these opportunities very often,” said Chief Mark Donnell, Chelan Fire and Rescue.
He explained there are strict guidelines regarding asbestos removal and safety. Before the house on the corner of East Chelan Street and North Emerson Street could be burned, it had to be asbestos-free and cleared of all appliances that could be dangerous to crews.
“It’s basically just bare, sheetrock walls and anything that can be used to burn that’s not going to create a dangerous environment for us,” Donnell said of the home’s interior. “And then we actually go in and put up OSB and sheetrock, that’ll help us keep control of the fire and be able to work with it a little bit longer, just play with it.”
Nearby arborvitae and overhanging tree branches were cleared away, too.
On scene were firefighters from Chelan, Manson, Entiat and Orondo. Crews ignited the fire in the kitchen. This was the first time some of the firefighters had been inside a burning home.
“People that had never been in a live fire or house fire environment were able to come in and actually see that fire behavior,” Donnell said. “And it actually went over their head, which is what we wanted to see, feel the heat and see the smoke.”
By burning the whole house, crews were able to practice in multiple areas of the home, like the basement.
“So this is a good opportunity for our firefighters to actually be able to see how hard it is to move a hose down around stairs and fight a below-grade fire,” Donnell said.
Once the home is reduced to rubble, the debris will be pushed into the basement and then removed, he said.
The housing trust plans to break ground on the five-townhome project in spring 2020. The homes will sell for $200,000 and are available to those earning up to $52,000, the Chelan Valley’s median income.