Jesus Olivera is shown graduating in March from the Corrections Officers Academy in Burien. He is shaking the hand of Sgt. Arnold Silva of the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.

WENATCHEE — First responders will lead a funeral procession Tuesday for a Chelan County corrections deputy who died last week in a motorcycle crash.

The funeral for Jesus Olivera will be hosted at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wenatchee, according to Chelan County spokesperson Jill FitzSimmons. He will be buried at Evergreen Memorial Park & Mausoleum in East Wenatchee.

A funeral procession Tuesday for Jesus Olivera will be led by local first responders from St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Wenatchee to Evergreen Memorial Park & Mausoleum in East Wenatchee. Olivera, a 23-year-old Chelan County corrections deputy, died last week in a motorcycle collision.


