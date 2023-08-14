A funeral procession Tuesday for Jesus Olivera will be led by local first responders from St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Wenatchee to Evergreen Memorial Park & Mausoleum in East Wenatchee. Olivera, a 23-year-old Chelan County corrections deputy, died last week in a motorcycle collision.
WENATCHEE — First responders will lead a funeral procession Tuesday for a Chelan County corrections deputy who died last week in a motorcycle crash.
The funeral for Jesus Olivera will be hosted at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wenatchee, according to Chelan County spokesperson Jill FitzSimmons. He will be buried at Evergreen Memorial Park & Mausoleum in East Wenatchee.
Local first responders will depart the church at about 12:10 p.m. and escort Olivera and his family to the cemetery.
Olivera, 23, was traveling on Chiwawa Loop Road near Lake Wenatchee on Aug. 9 when the motorcycle left the roadway, the county said in a news release Thursday. He later died from his injuries.
A GoFundMe is available to help pay for funeral expenses.
Olivera graduated from Eastmont High School and was a Marine reservist with P Battery, 5th Battalion, 14th Marine Regiment, according to FitzSimmons.
He began working at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center in July 2022.
