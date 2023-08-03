Joe Vincent Ells, right, of East Wenatchee, is placed into handcuffs after was sentenced to six months in jail Thursday. He pleaded guilty last month in Chelan County Superior Court on one count of communication with a minor for immoral purposes.
Joe Vincent Ells, 62, pleaded guilty July 25 to one count of communication with a minor for immoral purposes in Chelan County Superior Court.
He was initially charged with first-degree molestation. He was accused of kissing a second-grade student multiple times during the 2005-2006 school year at Columbia Elementary School, according to documents filed in Superior Court.
Authorities believe Ells kissed another second-grade girl once during the 2005-2006 school but was only ever charged in connection to one alleged victim. Ells, an East Wenatchee resident, was arrested in August 2019 and released that same month from the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on $10,000 bail.
Judge Travis Brandt on Thursday sentenced Ells to six months in jail. He agreed with the plea agreement and called it a "fair, reasonable resolution of the matter." Brandt also called Ells' actions an "egregious breach of trust."
As part of the sentence, Ells will have to register as a sex offender for 10 years, receive a psychosexual evaluation, and enter into a two-year no-contact order with the former student.
Ells' accuser did not provide a statement at the sentencing hearing, but deputy prosecutor Julia Hartnell said the former student wanted to ensure that nobody else was hurt by Ells and that she was "pleased" that this resolution had been reached.
"It was important for her more than anything else that Mr. Ells no longer be a teacher and that he have to register as a sex offender," Hartnell said. "It was difficult for her to have to go back and relive what she had been through."
Ells did not make a statement, but his attorney, Robert Schiffner, said Ells understood that his actions caused his accuser "trauma" and "issues," and that his guilty plea was his way of taking a "measured amount of responsibility." But Ells continued to deny he did so with any sexual motivation.
Ells has been on leave with the school district since 2019. Diana Haglund, Wenatchee School District spokesperson, said last week that Ells will not be returning to the classroom.
Ells was paid $282,481 over three school years while on certified leave from the 2019-2020 school year to the 2021-2022 school year, according to the state Office of Financial Management.
