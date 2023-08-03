Ells sentencing 1

Joe Vincent Ells, right, of East Wenatchee, is placed into handcuffs after was sentenced to six months in jail Thursday. He pleaded guilty last month in Chelan County Superior Court on one count of communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

WENATCHEE — A former Wenatchee elementary teacher accused of kissing a student was sentenced Thursday to six months in jail.

Joe Vincent Ells, 62, pleaded guilty July 25 to one count of communication with a minor for immoral purposes in Chelan County Superior Court.

Joe Ells.jpg

Joe Ells


