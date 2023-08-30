WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee man faces 40 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a drive-by shooting that killed a 21-year-old man last year on Methow Street.
Andrew Francis Morrow is accused of shooting David Lomeli Vasquez on April 18, 2022.
Morrow, 25, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Chelan County Superior Court to vehicular homicide, drive-by shooting, and eluding a pursuing police vehicle.
He was previously charged with second-degree murder, drive-by shooting, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Investigators say Morrow drove a car alongside one occupied by Lomeli and then fired at him. He and co-defendant Benito Eduardo Licea were arrested the same day in East Wenatchee.
Lomeli, a Wenatchee resident, died six days later when he was taken off life support.
Morrow’s plea was filed In Re Barr, a state Supreme Court precedent that allows a defendant to plead guilty to less serious charges of no factual basis in order to receive the benefit of a plea bargain.
The Chelan County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and Morrow’s attorney, Jason Wargin, are recommending a sentence of 40 years in prison.
Chief Deputy Prosecutor Ryan Valaas told Judge Kristin Ferrera the plea bargain was structured to reach a 40-year prison sentence.
Under state law, a conviction of second-degree murder would’ve been Morrow’s third strike and resulted in an automatic sentence of life without the possibility of parole.
To reach a plea agreement that avoided a life sentence, the murder charge was dropped and replaced with vehicular homicide.
In his guilty plea, Morrow wrote that he understood that a jury could convict him of the previous charges based on evidence collected by investigators and that he was pleading guilty to substitute charges to receive the benefit of a plea bargain.
He noted that he was not admitting guilt to the original charges.
Lomeli’s mother attended the hearing and told Ferrera she was OK with the plea bargain.
Morrow is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 13.
Licea is charged with second-degree murder, drive-by shooting, and residential burglary. His case is ongoing.
But he was transferred to a state prison while he awaits trial after he and another inmate were arrested in May in connection to the attempted murder of a Chelan County corrections deputy, Jesus Olivera.
Olivera died Aug. 9 in a motorcycle crash near Lake Wenatchee.
