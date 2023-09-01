'He was an inspiration' | East Wenatchee family tells stories of son who died in Ravensdale crash

EAST WENATCHEE — Richard Weaver's parents had story after story to tell about their son.
Once one story of his life ended, another would begin — about Richard's burgeoning pilot's career, about helping a stranger on the side of road or helping his pastor on a hike.
At 21, Richard seemed to have a full life of stories that people could tell about him.
His parents described him as a kind, caring person who liked to make others smile and who went above and beyond to help others; at peace with himself and easygoing, but always looking to better himself.
"Richard was an amazing man that made just made made everybody want to be a better man," said his father, Rick Weaver. "I was very proud of Richard. He was an inspiration."
But on June 29 while riding his motorcycle with a friend, the two were killed in a multi-vehicle collision in Ravensdale.
A retirement party
Richard grew up and spent most of his childhood in East Wenatchee but was currently living in Auburn while attending Green River College.
He had one more quarter to go before graduating from the school's commercial aviation program. His goal was to be a commercial pilot, a passion of his he since he first flew in a plane and got lessons as a birthday present.
The weekend of Jan. 25 he made the trip back to his hometown to attend a retirement celebration for his pastor, David Haven. Haven was retiring from Celebration Lutheran Church after nine years there.
Weaver was an active member of the East Wenatchee church. He attended youth retreats and summer bible camps and was in the church choir, too.
Haven and Richard planned to catch up, get some coffee, but that would be the last place Haven saw him alive.
Richard's mother, Barbara Weaver, also saw her son for the last time at the celebration on June 25. She recalled swapping funny stories with Richard a couple days before the celebration about the pastor.
"He would call me about every two or three days, 'Hey, I think I'm gonna bring up this story,' he said and I'd be like, 'Well, I don't know, you might leave that part out,'" she said while laughing.
His father, Rick said he last saw Richard a couple days before the accident as they had scheduled to meet that Saturday, July 1, to fly kites with his younger half-brothers.
Rick noted that he was able to hug him and tell him that he loved him the last time he saw him.
The crash
On June 19, Barbara said she was at home when she got a call from Richard's boss. He hadn't made it into work and said he knew there was an accident down where Richard would've been riding.
The both of them didn't think he was in the accident. Maybe he was stuck in traffic due to the collision or even helping someone in the accident, which wouldn't have been his first time, Barbara said.
Using his phone's Find My iPhone feature, Barbara could see he had not moved for about an hour. Richard had not picked up the phone or responded to any of Barbara's messages but she thought maybe it wasn't fully charged or the summer heat had gotten to his phone.
His phone's GPS showed he began moving but instead of arriving at his workplace in Auburn, he arrived to Harborview Medical Center. Again, Barbara thought Richard might be heading to the hospital with whoever was hurt in the accident.
She came to learn later that the King County Medical Examiner's building is located near Harborview.
She got a phone call from the examiner's office and a man told her that her son had died.
Barbara said she told him that couldn't be it. An early story of the crash said only one motorcycle had been involved and a photograph of the crushed motorcycle did not at all resemble her son's Triumph motorcycle.
And also, her son had passed his motorcycle endorsement test at 16. Riding motorcycles was a big tradition in Barbara's family that Richard inherited. He was such a skilled rider that he would even help his mother ride more safely, Barbara said.
But things changed for her when the man from the examiner's office told her that he had Richard's ID.
"As soon as I hung up the phone, I put my phone down, and I slammed my fists down on my knees and I just started screaming, 'No, no, no, no, no,'" she said. "I was sobbing, screaming, crying and just not really in touch with reality, I guess. I couldn't be comforted."
Barbara called Rick to let him know the news but also said he couldn't believe it at first, saying it didn't feel real. At first, it seemed like a sick joke and then it "hits you like a ton of bricks."
The funeral
The funeral took place a month after the collision with his church filled with family and friends.
Haven shared a sermon during the funeral and called back to something Richard said to him at his retirement party.
"And now, we must through our tears, use Richard's own words, 'Richard, you're free to go, you've done what you've done. And with God's promise to be with you always, we say, 'peace be with you,'" Haven said at the funeral.
Barbara said that as people walked in at the funeral they could see many adorable and funny pictures of Richard.
"He was a very proud derp," she said. "That's what he always called himself, a 'derp.'"
She said the easy part about all of this was sharing all the stories about her only son.
She recalled a story about a childhood crush of his when he was about three. A little girl who lived next door from his daycare center would watch from her home's window.
"He was standing there just making the goofiest, like, car sounds, you know, revving the engine, screeching the brakes and all of that," she said. "Never once said hi."
Barbara asked Richard why wouldn't he talk to her.
He responded, "'Because mom, I made her laugh.' That was a huge educational moment for me as to who my boy was and that person never changed."