WENATCHEE — A motion to dismiss the case against the man involved in an armed standoff with authorities on Chumstick Highway was rejected Tuesday by a Chelan County judge. Trial is expected to begin soon with jury selection on Thursday.

Abel Wilkes, 48, was the center of an 18-hour standoff on March 28 with East Cascade SWAT Team officers at his home on the 16000 block of Chumstick Highway after he reportedly pointed a gun at his neighbor. During the standoff, Wilkes was shot at by a SWAT team member.

Wilkes confirmed photo 1 (copy) (copy)

The trailer where Abel Wilkes lived north of Leavenworth was mangled by the East Cascade SWAT Team during a standoff in late March.


