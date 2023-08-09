WENATCHEE — A motion to dismiss the case against the man involved in an armed standoff with authorities on Chumstick Highway was rejected Tuesday by a Chelan County judge. Trial is expected to begin soon with jury selection on Thursday.
Abel Wilkes, 48, was the center of an 18-hour standoff on March 28 with East Cascade SWAT Team officers at his home on the 16000 block of Chumstick Highway after he reportedly pointed a gun at his neighbor. During the standoff, Wilkes was shot at by a SWAT team member.
Chelan County Superior Court documents filed in opposition to a motion to dismiss charges contain previously undisclosed details of the outside investigation into the police shooting, including frustrations from independent investigators with local officers.
Wilkes’ attorney, Elizabeth Halls, filed the motion to dismiss on Thursday based on prosecutor’s “late disclosure of huge amounts of discovery to review in this case,” and claimed the SWAT response impacted Wilkes’ right to a fair trial.
During the standoff with police, Sgt. Cory Bernaiche of the Wenatchee Police Department fired a rifle toward a window at Wilkes’ residence. Police say that officers heard a shot within Wilkes’ residence a few minutes later.
Chelan County prosecutors said in court documents filed Friday that Bernaiche fired his rifle at Wilkes “three times in response to a perceived threat (that Wilkes) was pointing a rifle at one of the SWAT members.”
Chelan County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Valaas also said at Tuesday’s hearing that Wilkes armed himself during the standoff and pointed it at one of the officers. He has not been charged with a crime for for aiming a weapon at a police officer.
Instead, Wilkes is charged with one count of second-degree assault in connection to the confrontation with his neighbor.
Halls, Wilkes’ second court-appointed attorney, said in her motion to dismiss that Wilkes’ previous attorney made a request for discovery, or evidence, on April 6. She obtained the 600 gigabytes of evidence on July 12.
Arguing against Hall’s motion to dismiss, prosecutors said no “governmental misconduct” occurred and that the late disclosure of discovery would not constitute grounds for dismissal.
To explain the delay in delivering evidence to Halls, Valaas filed as part of a motion against dismissal an email exchange with Capt. Mike Williams of the Columbia Basin Investigative Team.
The team is tasked with investigating Bernaiche’s use of potentially deadly force and is made up of law enforcement agencies from the Adams, Grant and Kittitas sheriff’s offices, and police departments from Moses Lake, Quincy, Ellensburg, Ephrata and Othello.
In the emails, Valaas said on June 30 that prosecutors “need all the reports and discovery from the Wilkes investigation ASAP, otherwise we will most likely have to release him from custody.”
He added, “It is all relevant to the charge we have him held on thus required to be disclosed to defense counsel.”
Williams responded that their lead detective had emergency surgery, which put the team “behind schedule” and that they had not received statements from some of the officers on scene. Williams also said he had “never had this much trouble getting officers on scene to do reports.”
Williams told The Wenatchee World in an email Tuesday that he has been a part of “10 or more” officer involved shooting investigations since 2010.
In his experience, Williams said, it takes about one to two weeks for witness officers to turn in statements.
But now the use-of-force investigation is drawing to a close.
Valaas said in court documents that an investigation debriefing would be held on Aug. 17 when the investigative team makes a presentation to the prosecutor’s office.
Williams said this would the final step before the investigation is considered complete.
Weighing the arguments, Judge Travis Brandt on Tuesday said the prosecutor’s office has been acting in “good faith” and the slow release of discovery was not done so arbitrarily.
Brandt noted that Wilkes is only charged in connection to the incident with his neighbor and not the subsequent SWAT response.
Prosecutors initially charged Wilkes on March 31 with obstructing a law enforcement officer along with second-degree assault with a deadly weapon but dropped the obstruction charge on June 6.
Brandt also asked why the prosecution updated their witness list to include officers who were part of the SWAT response. Valaas responded saying that there were “complications” with one of the officers being able to testify.
The judge said one element to consider is how much of the SWAT team’s response is relevant to the alleged second-degree assault offense. Brandt made it clear he would not “preliminarily rule” on that matter Tuesday.
Since the motion to dismiss was rejected, Wilkes’ case appears to be headed to trial this week with the opportunity for attorneys to present any final motions to exclude evidence pre-trial Thursday morning. Jury selection is set for Thursday.