WENATCHEE — A man died of a suspected drug overdose last week at Safe Park 1 in Wenatchee.
Christopher Jay Corter, 40, was found unresponsive in a portable toilet on the sight, located at 1434 S. Wenatchee Ave., on July 17 at around 11 p.m., according to a Wenatchee Police Department incident report. On arrival, two police officers found Corter’s body with drug paraphernalia nearby.
Chelan County Chief Deputy Coroner Earl Crowe responded to the scene, and said it was possible that Corter had been dead for 8-10 hours or less. According to the incident report, an officer was advised it was possible Corter had been in the toilet since 2 p.m., though “no one could confirm this.”
The incident report paraphrased an employee of the Safe Park who said the safe parks “have issues with subjects coming into the lot and staying in the porta potty’s for an hour or two at a time, likely using drugs.”
Coroner Wayne Harris said Tuesday that he is waiting on toxicology reports to determine the cause of death. Foul play is not suspected.
According to data from the Department of Health, Washington saw 2,698 overdose deaths in 2022. According to state Department of Health data, 63 people died due to an opioid overdose across Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Okanogan counties in 2022.
Last September, the city of Wenatchee approved a $1.5 million contract with the Wenatchee Rescue Mission to operate two Safe Park-style RV lots, a low-barrier shelter with 45 units and a Wenatchee Valley outreach program for the city and East Wenatchee.
Residents of the Safe Park are expected to be sober and stays are typically limited to 120 days. According to the incident report, Corter checked into the safe park the day prior to his death.
Rescue Mission Executive Director Scott Johnson did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday afternoon.
