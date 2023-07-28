220929-newslocal-rvpark 02.jpg (copy) (copy)
Buy Now

This photo shows Safe Park I, an RV lot along South Wenatchee Avenue in front of the Wenatchee Rescue Mission. 

 World file photo/Don Seabrook

WENATCHEE — A man died of a suspected drug overdose last week at Safe Park 1 in Wenatchee.

Christopher Jay Corter, 40, was found unresponsive in a portable toilet on the sight, located at 1434 S. Wenatchee Ave., on July 17 at around 11 p.m., according to a Wenatchee Police Department incident report. On arrival, two police officers found Corter’s body with drug paraphernalia nearby.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?