Vanhousen preliminary appearance

Michael Vanhousen, left, appeared via Zoom in Douglas County Superior Court with Douglas County defense attorney Micah Murphy, right.

WATERVILLE — Bail was set at $50,000 Monday for a Sterling Junior High School custodian accused of raping and molesting a student.

A 16-year-old boy in July told East Wenatchee Police detectives he was raped by Matthew Vanhousen on at least two occasions, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Douglas County Superior Court.



