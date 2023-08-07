A 16-year-old boy in July told East Wenatchee Police detectives he was raped by Matthew Vanhousen on at least two occasions, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Douglas County Superior Court.
Vanhousen, 49, was arrested Friday on suspicion of two counts of third-degree rape of a child, third-degree attempted rape of a child, two counts of third-degree child molestation, possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.
He was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on Friday.
Judge Brian Huber set bail at $50,000 on Monday during a preliminary appearance. Douglas County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office initially requested a bail of $100,000. Prosecutors must file formal charges by Aug. 9 or release Vanhousen from custody.
His next hearing is Aug. 17 if he doesn’t post bail, or Aug. 21 if out of custody.
The boy said the he began meeting with Vanhousen in November 2022 when he was 15 years old.
He told police that he was raped in school’s custodian closet and again at Vanhousen’s home in East Wenatchee, according to the affidavit.
He also told police that Vanhousen attempted to rape him and that Vanhousen fondled him on at least two occasions.
Police say Vanhousen also solicited sexually explicit photos from the boy.
The East Wenatchee Police Department began investigating the case on May 5 after the school resource officer advised the department about an inappropriate relationship between school staff and a student, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Superior Court.
Another student told police he saw Vanhousen and the boy “touch each other ... while they were in class,” according to court documents.
The teacher of the class said he remembered Vanhousen coming into the class and did not “observe anything else worth noting,” court documents said.
The witness also reported seeing text messages on the boy’s phone between him and Vanhousen, according to court documents.
The custodian supervisor also said he observed Vanhousen in the custodian’s closet with students with “the lights off” on two, separate occasions.
Police say the supervisor told Vanhausen on both occasions that he was not supposed allowed to have students in his office with the door shut but never documented the behavior, court documents said.
Another student who moved away from the area but attended Sterling Junior High through to January. The student also informed the school’s counselor that a “student was having a relationship with an employee” but was not “willing to discuss further details” at the time.
This student said Vanhousen touched her inappropriately causing her to “freeze up” and never met with him alone again.
The school district placed Vanhousen on leave May 11, the affidavit said.
In an email Friday afternoon from the district, Superintendent Becky Berg said the district is “working closely with law enforcement as they continue their investigation into this matter.”
