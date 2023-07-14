Truck burned 1

Sara and Michael Duran's 2001 Nissan Frontier was burned after a car fire spread into their truck. Five vehicles were destroyed by the fire and a sixth was damaged.

WENATCHEE — The hike up to Colchuck Lake in The Enchantments is an 8.7-mile hike round-trip. But, say, if hikers returned from the trail to find their vehicle has burned up in a car fire, it’s another 12 miles to walk to Leavenworth.

The extra mileage was a real possibility for an Oregon couple whose blue 2001 Nissan Frontier was one of five vehicles destroyed in a fire Wednesday morning at the Stuart and Colchuck Lake Trailhead.

Michael and Sara Duran pose for a photo at Colchuck Lake in The Enchantments. At this time, they were unaware their truck had been destroyed by a fire at the Stuart and Colchuck Lake Trailhead.
The Durans used their truck, a 2001 Nissan Frontier, to camp before it was destroyed by a car fire at the Stuart and Colchuck Lake Trailhead.
Five cars were destroyed Wednesday after they caught fire near the Stuart and Colchuck Lake Trailhead.


