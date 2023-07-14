WENATCHEE — The hike up to Colchuck Lake in The Enchantments is an 8.7-mile hike round-trip. But, say, if hikers returned from the trail to find their vehicle has burned up in a car fire, it’s another 12 miles to walk to Leavenworth.
The extra mileage was a real possibility for an Oregon couple whose blue 2001 Nissan Frontier was one of five vehicles destroyed in a fire Wednesday morning at the Stuart and Colchuck Lake Trailhead.
“As soon as we walk down off the trail, I had to rub my eyes for a second,” said Sara Duran, a Portland resident and avid hiker. “It was like 4:30 p.m. in the afternoon, and I looked down and was like, what happened to that car? And I’m like, wait a minute, our truck was parked there.”
The car fire was due a mechanical failure in another vehicle. That fire spread about 30 yards into the nearby woods and engulfed neighboring cars, said Rich Magnussen, Chelan County Emergency Management. The fire was mopped up by local firefighters within an hour.
Sara and Michael Duran were vacationing in the area, and camped near the Yakima River, Mason Creek, and in Lake Wenatchee during their trip. Seeing Colchuck Lake had been part of Sara Duran’s “bucket list” for a while, she said.
The plan after Colchuck was to stay at an RV park in Leavenworth, but those plans changed upon seeing their truck had burned to a crisp.
“I couldn’t believe it,” she said. “It was just pure shock. I was used to seeing my blue truck with our canopy on it on the back that were camping out of, and I was just like what the heck.”
Sara and Michael Duran had the clothes on their back and her wallet, but the rest of their belongings were kept in the truck and destroyed. Camping gear, tents, chairs, tables, stove, paddleboards, their clothes and other personal items — all burned.
Adding to the sting, the loan on the truck was also recently paid off, she said. They have another car at home, but the Nissan was their “adventure truck” which they intended to take exploring throughout the summer. And the couple was buying camping equipment while balancing student loans and other expenses.
“It sucks,” she said. “But we’re not gonna die. It just sucks when you work hard for something and you’re really excited about. Setting up something to enjoy yourself, and all of it is taken away.”
The Durans avoided the 12-mile walk into Leavenworth because some hikers gave them a ride into town. They later made their way to a hotel in Wenatchee. A friend from the area gave them a ride Friday to Portland. Despite the unforeseen accident, Sara Duran’s opinion of Chelan County has not soured.
“We’re gonna have to come back up here another time because it seems like a pretty cool area, and there’s lots of things to do,” she said.
Sara Duran said she spoke with the owner of the vehicle originally burst into flames. Sara Duran made it clear to her that there were no ill feelings and she understood that the fire was accidental.
“I’m just glad that everybody is safe, and I’m glad that the forest is safe,” she said. “Things are things, they can be replaced.”
The couple started a GoFundMe to replace the items they lost.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone