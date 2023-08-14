WATERVILLE — The sentencing of a Chelan woman who distributed nude photos of a minor at Eastmont Junior High School has been postponed after the judge requested to see the photos before imposing a sentence.
Amanda Sue Austin, 48, illegally entered the junior high in March 2021 with a juvenile relative and distributed nude photographs of a former friend of the juvenile relative. Austin pleaded guilty July 31 to felony harassment, disclosing intimate images and first-degree criminal trespass, as part of a plea agreement.
Douglas County Superior Court Judge Brian Huber on Monday requested to see the explicit images in question to make a better decision due to conflicting descriptions of the images.
Austin’s attorney, Brandon Redal, called the images “photocopies of photocopies” and said it was even difficult to identify who was depicted in the photos. The victim’s guardian called it “child pornography” in a victim impact statement.
Sentencing was postponed to Aug. 29. Douglas County prosecutors are recommending a six-month sentence for all three counts which can be served as a work release.
Austin was originally charged with more serious crimes including second-degree dealing in depictions of minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, second-degree burglary and disclosing intimate images.
Redal, on behalf of Austin, said that this was the “worst decision of her life” and that her behavior was “reprehensible.”
The victim’s guardian provided a victim impact statement saying that her daughter was “greatly impacted and damaged” by Austin’s actions and felt the six-month sentence was a “slap on the wrist.”
“An adult woman felt it was appropriate to distribute these photographs to an entire school with her (relative) as a part of a teenage feud,” she said. “A 6-month sentence, with work release, and then time off for good behavior is a laughable consequence for the severity of her actions, resulting damage, and exacerbation of mental health symptoms my daughter experienced.”
The juvenile relative pleaded guilty in November 2022 to disclosure of intimate images and was sentenced to five days in detention along with 96 hours of community service and entered into a yearlong no-contact order with the victim, according to court documents.
As part of the juvenile’s plea deal, prosecutors dismissed two other charges and agreed not to pursue a second-degree burglary charge.
