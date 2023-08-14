WWorldstock-EastmontJrHigh 01.JPG (copy)
WATERVILLE — The sentencing of a Chelan woman who distributed nude photos of a minor at Eastmont Junior High School has been postponed after the judge requested to see the photos before imposing a sentence.

Amanda Sue Austin, 48, illegally entered the junior high in March 2021 with a juvenile relative and distributed nude photographs of a former friend of the juvenile relative. Austin pleaded guilty July 31 to felony harassment, disclosing intimate images and first-degree criminal trespass, as part of a plea agreement.



