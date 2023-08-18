The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office Helicopter Rescue Team flew into the Colchuck Peak area Friday where three climbers died in an avalanche Sunday. The rescue team lowered a member by a hoist cable from the helicopter and remained attached while recovering the body.
LEAVENWORTH — Today marks six months since three climbers died attempting to scale Colchuck Peak. All three have been recovered as of June and the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office has completed its report. Here’s what happened.
A group of seven climbers with the New York Korean American Alpine Club were visiting the Alpine Lakes Wilderness in February with plans to ascend peaks near Colchuck Lake.
After a series of avalanches on the 8,705-foot Colchuck Peak, three were killed and another was injured. The bodies of the dead were recovered over a four-month span.
The group attempted to summit Dragontail Peak on Feb. 18 but didn’t reach the top. They planned to summit Colchuck Peak on Feb. 19 through its northeast buttress, according to an incident report written by Deputy Aaron Seabright with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
One party member, Sam Kim, 54, of Maryland, felt ill and remained behind.
Seung C. Park, who was injured but survived the avalanche, told Seabright that the group was two-thirds the way up a couloir when the lead climbers triggered an avalanche.
The report said three climbers were swept down the mountain by a “small slide,” and two climbers below Seung Park were shielded by a large rock or outcrop.
Seung Park estimated the three fell 500 feet. He told Seabright that Jeannie Lee was clearly dead after the fall, Yun Park wasn’t breathing, and Seong T. Cho was severely injured.
Lee, 60, was from Bayside, New York. Yun Park, 66, was from Palisades Park, New Jersey. Cho, 54, was from West Hartford, Connecticut.
Surviving climbers attempted CPR on Yun Park and provided first aid to Cho.
But then three more avalanches swept through the area in short succession, burying Yun Park and Lee. Cho sustained more injuries but was still alive, the report said.
Seung Park returned to base camp around noon and asked Kim to hike out for help. The group did not have a satellite communications device, like a Garmin InReach, or avalanche beacons or probes that could aid rescuers.
Seung Park went back to the couloir and found Cho dead. He photographed Cho to record his location and covered him with a sleeping bag, the report said.
Kim reached the sheriff’s office substation in Leavenworth around 7:40 a.m. the next morning.
Chelan County Mountain Rescue and Chelan County Volunteer Search and Rescue were tapped to help in the rescue effort. Authorities also contacted the National Weather Service for a spot forecast and the Northwest Avalanche Center to learn more about current avalanche conditions above the timberline.
Four mountain rescue members were taken to the Stuart and Colchuck Lakes Trailhead and then hiked to the base camp. They reached base camp about 1:45 p.m. Winds were blowing at 60 mph above the lake, the report said.
Mountain rescue members told Seabright that avalanche danger on Colchuck Peak was extreme and that they believed Yun Park was likely dead. Search efforts were canceled for the night.
Four days later, when weather conditions were more favorable, a helicopter crew with the Snohomish Sheriff’s Office located and recovered the body of Cho.
The next recovery wasn’t until May 29 when a member of Chelan County Mountain Rescue, in the Enchantments on a personal trip, located the body of Lee.
Cho was found a month later. On June 23, a member of Everett Mountain Rescue, also in the area on a personal hike, found Cho at the base of Colchuck.
The Northwest Avalanche Center published a report in March and suggested the group was unprepared, with only one considered an advanced climber and only one who wore a helmet. None had avalanche training.
The group also did not carry radios. Without adequate communication gear, survivors were unsure of what had happened to their teammates, which slowed the speed of the rescue.
“As a result, they climbed higher on the route before descending to the surviving members of their party,” the report said.
The center noted that rescue gear likely would not have saved the climbers’ lives.
