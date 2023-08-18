NE Couloir on Colchuck Peak.jpg

The northeast couloir of Colchuck Peak.

LEAVENWORTH — Today marks six months since three climbers died attempting to scale Colchuck Peak. All three have been recovered as of June and the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office has completed its report. Here’s what happened.

A group of seven climbers with the New York Korean American Alpine Club were visiting the Alpine Lakes Wilderness in February with plans to ascend peaks near Colchuck Lake.

Colchuck 1

Pictured is the northeast couloir climbing route on Colchuck Peak.
Colchuck recovery helicopter

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office Helicopter Rescue Team flew into the Colchuck Peak area Friday where three climbers died in an avalanche Sunday. The rescue team lowered a member by a hoist cable from the helicopter and remained attached while recovering the body.


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?