tony figueroa.JPG

Tony Figueroa

 Provided photo/GoFundMe

YAKIMA — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of an East Wenatchee teen.

Investigators say the suspect fled after he shot and killed the 15-year-old boy at a quinceñara Saturday on the 600 block of South Mission Street.



Pete O'Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com

