YAKIMA — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of an East Wenatchee teen.
Investigators say the suspect fled after he shot and killed the 15-year-old boy at a quinceñara Saturday on the 600 block of South Mission Street.
The suspect, Jairo Israel Enciso of Toppenish, was charged as an adult Wednesday in Chelan County Superior with second-degree murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
He was arrested at 5:22 p.m. Wednesday in the Yakima Valley without incident, the Wenatchee Police Department said Thursday in a news release.
The homicide victim was identified by his family as Tony Figueroa. Investigators haven't commented publicly on the boy’s identity.
Following his arrest, Enciso was booked into the Yakima County Juvenile Detention Center and will be transported to the Chelan County Juvenile Detention Center.
Several witness descriptions to police match Enciso's description as the "shooting male" seen in surveillance and other footage, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Det. Donny Graves.
Investigators believe the shooting was gang-related.
Witnesses at the quinceñara told police that Figueroa was antagonizing Enciso about being in a different gang and that Enciso at one point in the evening was trying to avoid an altercation, the affidavit said.
Police say cell phone footage from the scene shows Enciso and Figueroa "appear to exchange words" shortly before the shooting.
Figueroa appeared not to have any weapons or objects in his hands and footage shows Figueroa's hands wide open, as if in a "fighting stance," the affidavit said.
Graves wrote that then Enciso "clearly presents a firearm to [Figueroa] and without hesitation, fires six shots."
The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. Figueroa was reported dead on the scene.
A witness told police he followed Enciso to Methow Park where Enciso got into a car but stopped following after he said Enciso waved at a gun out of the window. After Enciso entered the vehicle, the witness took a photograph of the license plate, the affidavit said.
Wenatchee police shared the license place with other agencies in the state.
The vehicle used to drive Enciso back to Toppenhish after the shooting — two other people were in the vehicle with Enciso — is known to Toppenish Police as being used to "transport gang members," the affidavit said.
Enciso's brother, Carlos Enciso, 19, was killed by gunfire in March at a Toppenish motel.
