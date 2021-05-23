Updated, 10:40 a.m. Monday:
SWAKANE CANYON — Crews contained a 250-acre brush fire which threatened homes along Highway 97A early Monday morning near the Swakane Canyon area.
Level 1 and 2 evacuation notices were still in effect as of 8 a.m. for residents in the Swakane Canyon area.
Sunday night’s high winds blew the fire up the Swakane Canyon along 97A toward Entiat, said Chelan County Fire District 1 Chief Brian Brett. Fire crews held the fire back from crossing over Highway 97A into 15 homes along the Columbia River.
Later in the evening the wind started to subside as Chelan County firefighters and Forest Service hand crews boxed in the fire, he said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
_____
Updated, 8 p.m. Sunday:
WENATCHEE — Highway 97/A has reopened at Swakane Canyon Road after it was closed due a nearby brush fire.
"The fire is still burning in the area away from the roadway into the hills," Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant said in a tweet.
_____
WENATCHEE — Evacuation notices have been issued to homes near a brush fire burning in Swakane Canyon.
Level 2 — be ready to leave — evacuation notices are in place for residents of Swakane Canyon Road, Rainbow's End Boulevard, Pot O Gold Lane and Rams Lane, according to Rich Magnussen with Chelan County Emergency Management. And Level 1 — be aware — notices are in place for residents of Turtle Lane and Tilly Lane.
The fire was reported at 4:53 p.m., according to RiverCom Dispatch. Crews from multiple Chelan County fire districts are on scene. The fire went to a third alarm around 6 p.m. to draw fire crews from Douglas County. State Department of Natural Resources crews, and a DNR helicopter, are at the fire, as well, Magnussen said.
Highway 97/A is closed at Swakane Canyon Road, according to Washington State Patrol.
The fire is burning on the west side of the highway.
Sustained winds were forecasted Sunday to stay between 15 and 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
"That's what's causing the big issues right now, is just the wind," Magnussen said. He added the fire was moving north.
It's not clear what caused the fire.
The fire is burning in grass and sage and was last estimated at 25 acres, according to the Central Washington Interagency Communications Center.