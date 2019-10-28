Updated, 9:45 p.m. Monday:
ROCK ISLAND — At least one structure has been destroyed in the Webb Place Fire in Rock Island.
David Woods, a resident of the 1200 block of Webb Place, said his barn was burned in the blaze, killing 40 chickens. He also lost a pop-up tent trailer and a Subaru. Six chickens were saved, Woods said.
It's unclear if any more structures have been damaged. Winds are pushing the fire in multiple directions and crews are still actively fighting the fire, said Steve Groseclose with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. At 9 p.m., he estimated the fire at 15 acres.
Sustained winds were recorded by the National Weather Service in Spokane at more than 20 mph from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with gusts reaching a high of 46 mph at 6:55 p.m. Sustained winds began decreasing around 8 p.m. with sustained winds clocked at 18 mph with a gust of 28 mph at 8:34 p.m. and sustained winds of 14 mph with gusts of 22 mph at 8:55 p.m.
The total number of residents alerted of evacuation notices hasn't wasn't available Monday night, though Groseclose said a first-arriving deputy personally issued nine. Authorities have issued Level 1 evacuation notices to residents living in the area of Woodstone Lane to Van Sickle Avenue and Rock Island Road to Batterman Road.
