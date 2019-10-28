Updated, 8:40 a.m. Tuesday:

ROCK ISLAND — The Webb Place Fire was extinguished around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning after burning several acres and destroying a barn full of chickens.

Approximately 19 houses were placed under Level One evacuation notice Monday night, Douglas County Sheriff Kevin Morris said Tuesday. Those notices have been lifted.

No homes were burned by the fire, which was driven by gusting winds, Morris said.

"The wind died down and it was very slow moving so they got on top of it," he said.

A final acre estimate wasn't immediately available. The fire's cause and origin are under investigation, he said.

————

Updated, 10:55 p.m. Monday:

ROCK ISLAND — At least one structure has been destroyed in the Webb Place Fire in Rock Island.

David Woods, a resident of the 1200 block of Webb Place, said his barn was burned in the blaze, killing 40 chickens. He also lost a pop-up tent trailer and a Subaru. Six chickens were saved, Woods said.

It's unclear if any more structures have been damaged. Winds are pushing the fire in multiple directions and crews are still actively fighting the fire, said Steve Groseclose with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. At 9 p.m., he estimated the fire at 15 acres.

Authorities issued Level 1 evacuation notices to residents living in the area of Woodstone Lane to Van Sickle Avenue and Rock Island Road to Batterman Road. The total number of residents alerted of evacuation notices hasn't wasn't available Monday night, though Groseclose said a first-arriving deputy personally issued nine.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Sustained winds were recorded by the National Weather Service in Spokane at more than 20 mph from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with gusts reaching a high of 46 mph at 6:55 p.m.

Winds began decreasing around 8 p.m. with sustained winds clocked at 18 mph with a gust of 28 mph at 8:34 p.m. and sustained winds of 14 mph with gusts of 22 mph at 8:55 p.m. The Weather Service forecasted a sustained northerly wind of 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph on Monday night. Winds are expected to decrease 5-15 mph after midnight.

The fire was reported at 6:11 p.m. Monday near South Wells Street and Eighth Street Southeast above Pear Lane. It quickly drew a second-alarm response.

The fire is believed to have started in an orchard, said Kay McKellar, Douglas County Fire District 2 spokeswoman.

Firefighters are on scene from Douglas County Fire District 2, Chelan County Fire District 1, Douglas County Fire District 4, Chelan County Fire District 6 and the Cashmere Fire Department.