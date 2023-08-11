WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee City Council signed off an agreement Thursday night to buy a new armored vehicle for $397,400.
The BearCat, registered and insured by the city, will be partially reimbursed through an interlocal agreement with the East Cascade SWAT Team. East Wenatchee will reimburse Wenatchee $60,000, and Chelan and Douglas counties will each reimburse the city $112,467. Wenatchee will pay the remaining $112,467.
Wenatchee Police Chief Steve Crown said the purchase comes after the region’s current armored vehicle, a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) armored vehicle, came under fire from state and federal regulators.
Programs that distribute surplus MRAPs, designed to protect troops in Iraq and Afghanistan, have faced stricter scrutiny in recent years. In 2021, the legislature considered a ban on police departments deploying military vehicles. In 2022, the federal government nearly banned MRAPs nationwide.
“Moving forward, I think that this has far better capabilities and technology,” Crown said. “It provides ample protection to our team, similar to what the military vehicles do, but certainly more in line with what local law enforcement needs.”
Crown said Thursday night that the BearCat is purpose-built for law enforcement. He said he’s also confident the new vehicle would remain permitted.
“It is specific to law enforcement vehicles, with a lot more capabilities that are designed for law enforcement and not military,” Crown said.
According to Crown, East Cascade SWAT deploys the MRAP roughly 15 times a year.
“Not every time that the SWAT gets called out do they utilize this vehicle,” Crown said. “Sometimes, the SWAT team is used for a takedown of vehicles, and certainly ... that might not keep up with a moped.”
Crown said the vehicles are typically effective for 15 years. A refurbishment could add around 10 additional years to the vehicle’s life.
