The Wenatchee City Council signed off on the purchase of a new BearCat armored vehicle.

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee City Council signed off an agreement Thursday night to buy a new armored vehicle for $397,400.

The BearCat, registered and insured by the city, will be partially reimbursed through an interlocal agreement with the East Cascade SWAT Team. East Wenatchee will reimburse Wenatchee $60,000, and Chelan and Douglas counties will each reimburse the city $112,467. Wenatchee will pay the remaining $112,467.



