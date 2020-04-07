WENATCHEE — Animal Care and Control officials are asking for help locating the owner of a dog that allegedly attacked a woman and her dog last week in Wenatchee.
The woman was walking her two dogs about 11:45 a.m. Thursday near the corner of Brown Street and Central Avenue when a pitbull-type dog attacked her and one of her dogs, Animal Care and Control said Tuesday in a news release. Injuries were not disclosed.
An unidentified man took the dog and left in an SUV driven by another man. They were seen heading into the Cedarwood Apartments parking lot, the release said.
The pitbull-type dog was described as chestnut colored with white markings on its face.
Anyone with information related to the dog, its owner or the SUV driver is asked to contact Animal Care and Control at 662-9577, option 1.